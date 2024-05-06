CAES to Support Advancement of U.S. Army’s Long Range Precision Fires with Precision Strike Sensor Core

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RF—CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical cutting-edge technology, is advancing a key U.S. Army modernization priority with the development of the Precision Strike Sensor Core, a state-of-the-art programmable transceiver.









The Precision Strike Sensor Core enables Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) and supports the Army’s Long Range Precision Fires initiative, enabling first-strike success. The programmable transceiver was developed to facilitate RF guidance and control as well as in-flight data link communications. CAES has recently been awarded multiple development contracts with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center to advance this technology.

“We are proud to support the U.S. Army’s precision fires mission with our pioneering technology to develop high-performance, long-range accuracy,” said Mike Kahn, CAES President and CEO. “We are excited to collaborate with our partners to support the Army as it develops new technologies to address the demands of future missions.”

The CAES team developing the Precision Strike Sensor Core includes key support from the DEVCOM Armament Center in Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, EngeniusMicro in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as Oklahoma State University for modeling, simulation and UAS support, Berry Aviation for supporting concept development, and the new Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) in Lawton, Oklahoma.

