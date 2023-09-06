CAES Receives Seven Seals Award for Support of Pennsylvania Guard and Reserve

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RF–CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, is pleased to announce that its management team has been awarded the prestigious Seven Seals award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve.









The award was presented during a Pennsylvania statewide awards luncheon Aug. 9. CAES’ Mary-Beth DePaolo, Director of Human Resources, and David Gallagher, Director of Contracts, were in attendance to accept the award on behalf of the entire organization.

Earlier this year DePaolo received the Patriotic Employer award from ESGR. She was nominated by a former CAES employee for her consistent support of his service in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The Pennsylvania Committee for ESGR reviewed the nomination and approved the presentation of the prestigious ESGR Seven Seals award for the entire CAES leadership.

“The Seven Seals award is being presented to CAES for the support provided by the entire management team to their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve,” said retired Maj. Gen. Wesley E. Craig Jr., Pennsylvania ESGR Southeast Area Chairman.

“Mary-Beth was presented with our Patriotic Supporter award due to her support for Sgt. Ray Santiago’s service. She adjusted his schedule every time his military service was needed, planned and in response to emergencies. After talking with her and Sgt. Santiago, it was obvious that this support was found throughout the company.”

Supporting the warfighter is at the heart of CAES’ mission, and ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​CAES is proud to have partnerships and programs that benefit active Guard, Reserve and Veteran employees. ​​​CAES’ Veteran-focused work includes a partnership with ArmyPaYS that matches U.S. Army soldiers with CAES hiring opportunities, a charitable partnership with a nonprofit providing custom housing to ​severely injured​​​ Veterans in need, and recognition in the 2022 MilitaryT​imes​​ Best for Vets: Employers list and more.

“I’m honored that the Pennsylvania Committee for ESGR has presented the CAES management team with the Seven Seals award,” said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. “The Guard and Reserve are essential to the Armed Forces and the safety of our nation. I’m proud that CAES leaders are creating an environment that supports our employees in their service to our country.”

ESGR was established in 1972 when the United States abolished the draft. Knowing a greater reliance on the Guard and Reserve could potentially strain relationships with employers, ESGR was formed to help build understanding between troops and employers. Today, ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers who work to promote and enhance employer support through outreach, recognition and education.

