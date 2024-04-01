CAES Honored with Northrop Grumman Supplier Excellence Award

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RF—CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced technology, is excited to announce that it has been recognized by Northrop Grumman Corporation as a top supplier in Performance Excellence for 2023 with a Supplier Excellence Award. The award was given by three Northrop Grumman Sectors – Mission Systems, Defense Systems, and Space Systems – for excellent performance at CAES Defense Systems. CAES was honored as one of more than 70 top suppliers from Northrop Grumman’s network of partners.









“CAES is proud to be recognized by Northrop Grumman for our performance and commitment to meeting their high standards of excellence, and we very much value our relationship as a trusted partner,” said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. “Across CAES, our teams are dedicated to quality, reliability, and customer success, and the award demonstrates our shared values to best support our customers’ mission-critical needs.”

Northrop Grumman’s Supplier Excellence Awards recognize top supplier partners across their supply chain. The Supplier Performance Excellence Award acknowledges suppliers who maintained exceptional management, cost, schedule, engineering for sustainment and performance as well as proposals and overall customer satisfaction statuses. The awards were presented during a ceremony in McLean, Virginia, on March 14, 2024.

As a long-time partner of Northrop Grumman, CAES is proud to provide superior performance and reliability to the critical programs it contributes to. To learn more about CAES and its capabilities, visit our website here.

About CAES



CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As a leading provider of advanced RF technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea and in the air, CAES’ extensive experience in the RF market and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

Contacts

Press Contact:

Alaina Monismith



CAES



alaina.monismith@caes.com