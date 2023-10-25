CAES Awarded Production Contract from US Navy for New AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Transmitter

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RF—CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced electronics, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for production of the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) transmitter. Total funding through 2025 to support both the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is expected to exceed $55 million, if all options are exercised. This award also includes new special test equipment and follows a contract for the initial pre-production phase of the LBC.









“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy on next-generation electronic warfare technology,” said Mike Kahn, CAES president and CEO. “The LBC brings critical upgrades to the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Transmitter (LBT) to combat evolving and emerging threats.”

The LBC is a modification to the AN/ALQ-99 LBT. CAES has a proven history of developing, producing and delivering LBTs. CAES provides these components for the U.S. Navy and RAAF EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack fleets. These transmitters played a critical role in protecting the lives of U.S. and coalition forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and across the Global War on Terror.

Having manufactured more than 850 transmitters across the last several decades, CAES continues to deliver products at the forefront of U.S. Navy and RAAF’s EA-18G operations worldwide. CAES transmitters are designed, built and tested to provide high power across multiple octave bandwidths, which allows them to withstand the demanding and severe environment of maritime, Tactical Aviation aircraft operating from U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. They also provide high reliability with low maintenance costs.

