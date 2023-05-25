Cadre Survey Finds High Income Investors are Considering New Options to Protect Against Economic Headwinds

Amidst market instability, the survey finds that 62% of commercial real estate investors (CRE) are confident in their current strategy compared to only 23% of those not invested in CRE.

While most investors (62%) already have a strategy to build wealth, many respondents have suffered investment losses over recent turbulent periods. Those with $150,000 in stock portfolios were hit particularly hard, with more than 80% losing money in the last two years.

Amidst turbulent financial markets, respondents are increasingly interested in the advantages of investing in commercial real estate, with 52% expressing interest in the potential for steady income, 50% stating inflation protection, and 48% stating tax benefits or incentives.

The survey found that of those invested in commercial real estate, 62% are very confident that their current investment strategy will help them reach their wealth goals, while only 23% of those not invested in commercial real estate say the same.

“Our research shows people are continuing to explore alternative investments, especially in response to increasing economic instability,” said Ryan Williams, Founder, CEO, and Executive Chairman of Cadre. “While common investments such as stocks and bonds are impacted by market cycles, commercial real estate is one asset class that can potentially offer a hedge against inflation and steady cash flow for future-minded investors.”

Cadre offers investors risk-adjusted returns as well as the flexibility of choice between individual projects or diversified funds, giving investors looking to secure their financial futures reimagined opportunities to invest in commercial real estate.

Since its inception, Cadre has earned its investors 27.6% net IRR in more than $5 billion real estate transactions across the US.1, 2 Cadre distinguishes itself by incorporating data science and technology to reengineer the investment experience. The platform is proprietary and unique in its ability to gather, analyze and leverage information. Cadre’s offerings provide investors with a highly focused and targeted approach to investing and capitalizes on the ever-changing commercial real estate market with an eye toward microenvironments.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 U.S. adults who invest was commissioned by Cadre and conducted between March 27 and March 31, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About Cadre

Cadre is a commercial real estate investment manager that invests alongside individuals and institutions on our tech-driven platform. As a fiduciary, we have a distinct responsibility to investors. Our highly disciplined process features innovations in market selection, asset management, and rigorous due diligence. We are committed to expanding access to this essential asset class, which has long contributed to legacy wealth.

Since inception, Cadre has earned investors 27.6% realized net IRR in $4 billion of real estate transactions across the U.S.1, 2 To learn more about Cadre and view the full track record and important disclosures, visit cadre.com/track-record.

