Cadmus Relocates Headquarters to Arlington

New Ballston Office Brings Together Rosslyn and Clarendon Staff

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announced that its headquarters have moved from Waltham, Massachusetts to Arlington, Virginia.


The new Arlington location brings the Rosslyn staff from a recent acquisition and the legacy staff from Cadmus’ Clarendon office together in an ideal location for the firm’s U.S. federal government clients. In keeping with Cadmus’ sustainability commitments, the new office is in an ENERGY STAR® rated building that has achieved LEED Gold certification. The company’s Waltham office remains active as well as all other locations.

“Cadmus has a well-established presence in the Washington metropolitan area, where many of our clients and half of our U.S. employees are based, so moving our headquarters to Arlington was a natural decision,” said President and CEO Ian Kline. “We’re delighted to bring our colleagues together in this stunning, sustainable space in the dynamic Ballston neighborhood and to make it available to our clients and visitors.”

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world’s most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus’ more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit cadmusgroup.com.

Contacts

Helle Huxley, CMO

The Cadmus Group LLC

Tel: (240) 204-6200

Email: communications@cadmusgroup.com

