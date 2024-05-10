Home Business Wire Cadence’s Nimish Modi to Present at Needham Conference
Business Wire

Cadence’s Nimish Modi to Present at Needham Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):


WHO:

Nimish Modi, senior vice president and general manager, Strategy & New Ventures, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Modi will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 9:45 a.m. PDT on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for 90 days.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2024 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

Articoli correlati

JFrog Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total Revenues of $100.3 million; up 26% Year-over-Year Cloud Revenues up 47% in 1Q24; driven by customer usage Customers with ARR...
Continua a leggere

Onto Innovation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Process control equipment for AI packaging drives revenue to high end of guidanceWILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONTO--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO)...
Continua a leggere

Alarm.com Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
-- First quarter SaaS and license revenue increased 11.0% to $150.3 million, compared to $135.4 million for the first...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php