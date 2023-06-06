<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Cadence’s John Wall to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc.: (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Wall will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 1:00 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for 180 days after the event.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

