Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan to Present at UBS Global Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):


 

WHO:

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

 

WHAT:

Devgan will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

 

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 2:35 p.m. PST on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for 180 days after the event.

 

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

