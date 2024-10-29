Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Exceeded Q3 guidance for revenue and operating margin

On track to deliver strong second half

Raising midpoint of 2024 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $5.90

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $1.215 billion, compared to revenue of $1.023 billion in Q3 2023

GAAP operating margin of 29%, compared to 29% in Q3 2023

Non-GAAP operating margin of 45%, compared to 41% in Q3 2023

GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.87, compared to $0.93 in Q3 2023

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.64, compared to $1.26 in Q3 2023

Quarter-end backlog was $5.6 billion and current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $2.9 billion

“ Cadence delivered exceptional results for the third quarter of 2024, driven by broad-based strength across our portfolio, especially in IP, SD&A, and hardware systems,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “ Customers are achieving outstanding results with Cadence.AI, and I’m excited by its accelerating proliferation as AI rapidly becomes an integral part of the design workflow.”

“ I am pleased to report that Cadence delivered strong Q3 results, with total revenue growing 19% year-over-year. Our Q3 recurring revenue growth returned to low teens on a year-over-year basis, and China revenue continues to improve, representing 13% of our total revenue for Q3,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “ Our Q4 bookings pipeline looks exceptionally strong, and we are well positioned to deliver a strong 2024.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the third quarter of 2024 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 29% to 30%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 42% to 43%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $3.70 to $3.76

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $5.87 to $5.93

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

Reconciliations of the financial results and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.

Business Highlights

Cadence.AI portfolio powered by GenAI agents, AI-driven optimization and the big data analytics JedAI platform, offers unparalleled quality of results and productivity benefits, further proliferated with revenue nearly tripling over the last year

System Design & Analysis business achieved 47 percent year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 with strong growth of Cadence’s comprehensive multi-physics portfolio that couples the company’s expertise in physics-based modeling with AI driven optimization

Strong IP business momentum, with 59 percent year-over-year growth as Cadence executed to its profitable and scalable growth strategy. A long-term IP partner signed a major deal for Cadence’s hardware, IP and services offering to help deliver its AI product roadmap and next generation subsystems

Functional Verification delivered 22 percent year-over-year revenue growth, fueled by strong demand for Cadence’s new ground-breaking hardware systems, especially at AI, hyperscale and automotive companies

Audio Webcast Scheduled

About Cadence

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 29 % 29 % Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 9 % 9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2 % 1 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 3 % 1 % Restructuring 2 % 1 % Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 45 % 41 %

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 238,111 $ 254,321 Stock-based compensation expense 109,013 88,032 Amortization of acquired intangibles 26,763 15,603 Acquisition and integration-related costs 29,284 14,213 Restructuring 24,538 11,582 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 4,567 (1,749 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* 11,582 (11,755 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 6,341 (27,147 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 450,199 $ 343,100

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.87 $ 0.93 Stock-based compensation expense 0.40 0.32 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.10 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.11 0.05 Restructuring 0.09 0.04 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 0.01 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* 0.04 (0.04 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.02 (0.10 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.64 $ 1.26 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 273,958 272,427

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,786,040 $ 1,008,152 Receivables, net 560,973 489,224 Inventories 293,350 181,661 Prepaid expenses and other 459,560 297,180 Total current assets 4,099,923 1,976,217 Property, plant and equipment, net 448,652 403,213 Goodwill 2,493,467 1,535,845 Acquired intangibles, net 662,343 336,843 Deferred taxes 889,939 880,001 Other assets 572,707 537,372 Total assets $ 9,167,031 $ 5,669,491 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 349,958 $ 349,285 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 627,200 576,558 Current portion of deferred revenue 697,836 665,024 Total current liabilities 1,674,994 1,590,867 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 102,439 98,931 Long-term debt 2,475,232 299,771 Other long-term liabilities 351,028 275,651 Total long-term liabilities 2,928,699 674,353 Stockholders’ equity 4,563,338 3,404,271 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,167,031 $ 5,669,491

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 1,100,380 $ 965,840 $ 2,974,222 $ 2,852,372 Services 115,119 57,254 311,061 168,991 Total revenue 1,215,499 1,023,094 3,285,283 3,021,363 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 109,593 85,813 279,351 260,269 Cost of services 53,451 23,768 148,160 70,642 Marketing and sales 189,763 176,215 557,077 509,951 Research and development 407,369 369,642 1,157,067 1,074,353 General and administrative 71,581 58,556 203,733 166,688 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,148 4,612 21,222 13,181 Restructuring 24,538 11,582 24,785 11,582 Total costs and expenses 865,443 730,188 2,391,395 2,106,666 Income from operations 350,056 292,906 893,888 914,697 Interest expense (24,495 ) (9,059 ) (46,092 ) (27,196 ) Other income, net 7,853 16,106 111,371 32,363 Income before provision for income taxes 333,414 299,953 959,167 919,864 Provision for income taxes 95,303 45,632 243,893 202,619 Net income $ 238,111 $ 254,321 $ 715,274 $ 717,245 Net income per share – basic $ 0.87 $ 0.94 $ 2.64 $ 2.66 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.93 $ 2.61 $ 2.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 272,244 269,229 270,925 269,480 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 273,958 272,427 273,679 272,859

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 1,008,152 $ 882,325 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 715,274 717,245 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 142,252 106,783 Amortization of debt discount and fees 2,381 942 Stock-based compensation 284,711 238,928 Gain on investments, net (64,458 ) (12,732 ) Deferred income taxes (5,082 ) (23,506 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 1,124 1,692 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities (1,100 ) (2,684 ) Other non-cash items 309 1,962 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables (44,766 ) 50,024 Inventories (139,179 ) (47,293 ) Prepaid expenses and other (114,785 ) 33,307 Other assets (8,759 ) (26,580 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,858 43,111 Deferred revenue 6,680 (14,628 ) Other long-term liabilities 22,732 10,514 Net cash provided by operating activities 819,192 1,077,085 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (2,095 ) (145,150 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 45,656 64,174 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (105,340 ) (68,634 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (735,327 ) (163,963 ) Net cash used for investing activities (797,106 ) (313,573 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility – 50,000 Payments on revolving credit facility – (150,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 3,196,595 – Payment of term loans (1,000,000 ) – Payment of debt issuance costs (22,669 ) – Proceeds from issuance of common stock 193,933 131,341 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (217,462 ) (122,182 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (400,018 ) (575,127 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 1,750,379 (665,968 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,423 (17,887 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,777,888 79,657 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,786,040 $ 961,982

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2023 2024 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Americas 44 % 41 % 43 % 44 % 43 % 46 % 49 % 50 % China 17 % 18 % 17 % 15 % 17 % 12 % 12 % 13 % Other Asia 18 % 18 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 20 % 19 % 17 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 15 % 17 % 15 % 16 % 16 % 17 % 14 % 14 % Japan 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 6 % 6 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2023 2024 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Custom IC Design and Simulation 20 % 22 % 22 % 22 % 22 % 22 % 21 % 19 % Digital IC Design and Signoff 25 % 27 % 28 % 29 % 27 % 29 % 27 % 24 % Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 32 % 27 % 26 % 24 % 27 % 25 % 25 % 27 % Core EDA Total 77 % 76 % 76 % 75 % 76 % 76 % 73 % 70 % IP 11 % 11 % 11 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 14 % System Design and Analysis 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 14 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of October 28, 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 33.2% – 34.2% 29% – 30% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 2% 2% Restructuring 0% 1% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Special charges 0% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† 45.2% – 46.2% 42% – 43% †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of October 28, 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $1.09 to $1.15 $3.70 to $3.76 Stock-based compensation expense 0.39 1.44 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.10 0.33 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.09 0.35 Restructuring – 0.09 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses – 0.04 Special charges – – Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* – (0.27) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.19 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $1.78 to $1.84 $5.87 to $5.93 †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of October 28, 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $300 to $316 $1,015 to $1,031 Stock-based compensation expense 108 393 Amortization of acquired intangibles 27 91 Acquisition and integration-related costs 24 96 Restructuring – 25 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses – 11 Special charges – 1 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* – (75) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 30 52 Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $489 to $505 $1,609 to $1,625 †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

