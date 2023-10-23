Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023.





Cadence reported third quarter 2023 revenue of $1.023 billion, compared to revenue of $903 million for the same period in 2022. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 29 percent and recognized net income of $254 million, or $0.93 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating margin of 29 percent and net income of $186 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 41 percent and net income was $343 million, or $1.26 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 39 percent and net income of $290 million, or $1.06 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

“ I’m pleased with our strong Q3 performance and our relentless focus on driving innovation and delighting our customers,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “ Generational trends including AI, HPC, and autonomous driving continue to fuel robust design activities, and 3D-IC designs are accelerating. We are excited about the momentum of our JedAI platform based Generative AI applications that are delivering breakthrough results for our customers.”

“ Cadence delivered yet another strong quarter of top and bottom-line results in Q3, driven by growth across our businesses,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “ Our team’s strong execution and operational efficiency allowed us to raise our outlook for the year.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the third quarter 2023 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.039 billion to $1.079 billion. Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 31 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.91. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 42 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.36.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 30.5 percent to 31.0 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $3.48 to $3.54. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 41.5 percent to 42.0 percent and net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $5.07 to $5.13.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this press release.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the third quarter 2023 financial results audio webcast today, October 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting October 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending December 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence’s outlook on future operating results, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence’s products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; and (ix) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services or properties are subject. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 29 % 29 % Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 9 % 8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1 % 1 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 1 % 1 % Restructuring 1 % 0 % Non-qualified deferred compensation credits 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 41 % 39 %

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 254,321 $ 186,305 Stock-based compensation expense 88,032 73,451 Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,603 12,813 Acquisition and integration-related costs 14,213 11,418 Restructuring 11,582 14 Non-qualified deferred compensation credits (1,749 ) (2,885 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (11,755 ) 4,539 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (27,147 ) 4,433 Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 343,100 $ 290,088

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.93 $ 0.68 Stock-based compensation expense 0.32 0.27 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.05 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.05 0.04 Restructuring 0.04 — Non-qualified deferred compensation credits — (0.01 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (0.04 ) 0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.10 ) 0.01 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.26 $ 1.06 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 272,427 274,957

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 961,982 $ 882,325 Receivables, net 426,505 486,710 Inventories 163,693 128,005 Prepaid expenses and other 272,283 209,727 Total current assets 1,824,463 1,706,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 379,776 371,451 Goodwill 1,500,442 1,374,268 Acquired intangibles, net 347,617 354,617 Deferred taxes 874,805 853,691 Other assets 504,272 476,277 Total assets $ 5,431,375 $ 5,137,071 Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ – $ 100,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 598,261 557,158 Current portion of deferred revenue 665,906 690,538 Total current liabilities 1,264,167 1,347,696 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 100,609 91,524 Long-term debt 648,801 648,078 Other long-term liabilities 303,904 304,660 Total long-term liabilities 1,053,314 1,044,262 Stockholders’ equity 3,113,894 2,745,113 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,431,375 $ 5,137,071

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



2023



2023



2022

2022 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 965,840 $ 845,788 $ 2,852,372 $ 2,494,317 Services 57,254 56,766 168,991 167,524 Total revenue 1,023,094 902,554 3,021,363 2,661,841 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 85,813 62,351 260,269 203,863 Cost of services 23,768 25,249 70,642 74,245 Marketing and sales 176,215 152,925 509,951 432,407 Research and development 369,642 323,629 1,074,353 901,121 General and administrative 58,556 73,688 166,688 174,051 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,612 3,946 13,181 13,543 Restructuring 11,582 14 11,582 42 Total costs and expenses 730,188 641,802 2,106,666 1,799,272 Income from operations 292,906 260,752 914,697 862,569 Interest expense (9,059 ) (5,463 ) (27,196 ) (13,852 ) Other income (expense), net 16,106 (3,017 ) 32,363 (13,879 ) Income before provision for income taxes 299,953 252,272 919,864 834,838 Provision for income taxes 45,632 65,967 202,619 226,278 Net income $ 254,321 $ 186,305 $ 717,245 $ 608,560 Net income per share – basic $ 0.94 $ 0.69 $ 2.66 $ 2.24 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.68 $ 2.63 $ 2.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 269,229 271,131 269,480 271,694 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 272,427 274,957 272,859 275,683

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 882,325 $ 1,088,940 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 717,245 608,560 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 106,783 98,178 Amortization of debt discount and fees 942 810 Stock-based compensation 238,928 197,190 (Gain) loss on investments, net (12,732 ) 4,777 Deferred income taxes (23,506 ) (49,834 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 1,692 471 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities (2,684 ) (883 ) Other non-cash items 1,962 158 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables 50,024 (57,309 ) Inventories (47,293 ) (8,020 ) Prepaid expenses and other 33,307 30,596 Other assets (26,580 ) 17,644 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 43,111 24,514 Deferred revenue (14,628 ) 113,712 Other long-term liabilities 10,514 (2,305 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,077,085 978,259 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (145,150 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 64,174 – Purchases of property, plant and equipment (68,634 ) (86,295 ) Purchases of intangible assets – (1,000 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (163,963 ) (586,163 ) Net cash used for investing activities (313,573 ) (674,458 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan – 300,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 450,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (150,000 ) (300,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs – (425 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 131,341 103,682 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (122,182 ) (103,093 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (575,127 ) (750,062 ) Net cash used for financing activities (665,968 ) (299,898 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (17,887 ) (66,792 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 79,657 (62,889 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 961,982 $ 1,026,051

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2022 2023 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Americas 47% 45% 45% 46% 46% 44% 41% 43% China 16% 13% 17% 13% 15% 17% 18% 17% Other Asia 18% 18% 17% 18% 18% 18% 18% 19% Europe, Middle East and Africa 14% 18% 16% 17% 16% 15% 17% 15% Japan 5% 6% 5% 6% 5% 6% 6% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2022 2023 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Custom IC Design and Simulation 22% 23% 22% 22% 22% 20% 22% 22% Digital IC Design and Signoff 27% 27% 29% 28% 28% 25% 27% 28% Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 28% 24% 25% 25% 26% 32% 27% 26% IP 13% 14% 12% 12% 12% 11% 11% 11% System Design and Analysis 10% 12% 12% 13% 12% 12% 13% 13% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of October 23, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue ~31% 30.5% – 31.0% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 1% Restructuring 0% 0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† ~42% 41.5% – 42.0% †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of October 23, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $0.85 to $0.91 $3.48 to $3.54 Stock-based compensation expense 0.32 1.20 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.22 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.04 0.20 Restructuring – 0.04 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses – 0.02 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* – (0.06) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.03 (0.03) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $1.30 to $1.36 $5.07 to $5.13 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of October 23, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $232 to $248 $949 to $965 Stock-based compensation expense 88 327 Amortization of acquired intangibles 16 61 Acquisition and integration-related costs 10 54 Restructuring – 12 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses – 5 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* – (18) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 9 (7) Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $355 to $371 $1,383 to $1,399 †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

