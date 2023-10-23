Home Business Wire Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023.


Cadence reported third quarter 2023 revenue of $1.023 billion, compared to revenue of $903 million for the same period in 2022. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 29 percent and recognized net income of $254 million, or $0.93 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating margin of 29 percent and net income of $186 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 41 percent and net income was $343 million, or $1.26 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 39 percent and net income of $290 million, or $1.06 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

I’m pleased with our strong Q3 performance and our relentless focus on driving innovation and delighting our customers,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “Generational trends including AI, HPC, and autonomous driving continue to fuel robust design activities, and 3D-IC designs are accelerating. We are excited about the momentum of our JedAI platform based Generative AI applications that are delivering breakthrough results for our customers.”

Cadence delivered yet another strong quarter of top and bottom-line results in Q3, driven by growth across our businesses,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our team’s strong execution and operational efficiency allowed us to raise our outlook for the year.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the third quarter 2023 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.039 billion to $1.079 billion. Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 31 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.91. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 42 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.36.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 30.5 percent to 31.0 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $3.48 to $3.54. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 41.5 percent to 42.0 percent and net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $5.07 to $5.13.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this press release.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the third quarter 2023 financial results audio webcast today, October 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting October 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending December 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence’s outlook on future operating results, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence’s products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; and (ix) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services or properties are subject. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2023

 

October 1, 2022

 

(unaudited)

GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

29

%

29

%

Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

9

%

8

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles

1

%

1

%

Acquisition and integration-related costs

1

%

1

%

Restructuring

1

%

0

%

Non-qualified deferred compensation credits

0

%

0

%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

41

%

39

%

Net Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2023

 

October 1, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Net income on a GAAP basis

$

254,321

 

$

186,305

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

88,032

 

 

73,451

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

15,603

 

 

12,813

 

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

14,213

 

 

11,418

 

Restructuring

 

11,582

 

 

14

 

Non-qualified deferred compensation credits

 

(1,749

)

 

(2,885

)

Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*

 

(11,755

)

 

4,539

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(27,147

)

 

4,433

 

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$

343,100

 

$

290,088

 

*

Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2023

 

October 1, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$

0.93

 

$

0.68

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.32

 

 

0.27

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

0.06

 

 

0.05

 

Acquisition and integration-related costs

 

0.05

 

 

0.04

 

Restructuring

 

0.04

 

 

 

Non-qualified deferred compensation credits

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*

 

(0.04

)

 

0.02

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(0.10

)

 

0.01

 

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

1.26

 

$

1.06

 

Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share

 

272,427

 

 

274,957

 

*

Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

961,982

$

882,325
Receivables, net

 

426,505

 

486,710
Inventories

 

163,693

 

128,005
Prepaid expenses and other

 

272,283

 

209,727
Total current assets

 

1,824,463

 

1,706,767
 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

379,776

 

371,451
Goodwill

 

1,500,442

 

1,374,268
Acquired intangibles, net

 

347,617

 

354,617
Deferred taxes

 

874,805

 

853,691
Other assets

 

504,272

 

476,277
Total assets

$

5,431,375

$

5,137,071
 
Current liabilities:
Revolving credit facility

$

$

100,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

598,261

 

557,158
Current portion of deferred revenue

 

665,906

 

690,538
Total current liabilities

 

1,264,167

 

1,347,696
 
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of deferred revenue

 

100,609

 

91,524
Long-term debt

 

648,801

 

648,078
Other long-term liabilities

 

303,904

 

304,660
Total long-term liabilities

 

1,053,314

 

1,044,262
 
Stockholders’ equity

 

3,113,894

 

2,745,113
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,431,375

$

5,137,071
 

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

2023

 

October 1,

2022

 

September 30,

2023

 

October 1,
2022
 
Revenue:
Product and maintenance

$

965,840

 

$

845,788

 

$

2,852,372

 

$

2,494,317

 
Services

 

57,254

 

 

56,766

 

 

168,991

 

 

167,524

 
 
Total revenue

 

1,023,094

 

 

902,554

 

 

3,021,363

 

 

2,661,841

 
 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of product and maintenance

 

85,813

 

 

62,351

 

 

260,269

 

 

203,863

 
Cost of services

 

23,768

 

 

25,249

 

 

70,642

 

 

74,245

 
Marketing and sales

 

176,215

 

 

152,925

 

 

509,951

 

 

432,407

 
Research and development

 

369,642

 

 

323,629

 

 

1,074,353

 

 

901,121

 
General and administrative

 

58,556

 

 

73,688

 

 

166,688

 

 

174,051

 
Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

4,612

 

 

3,946

 

 

13,181

 

 

13,543

 
Restructuring

 

11,582

 

 

14

 

 

11,582

 

 

42

 
 
Total costs and expenses

 

730,188

 

 

641,802

 

 

2,106,666

 

 

1,799,272

 
 
Income from operations

 

292,906

 

 

260,752

 

 

914,697

 

 

862,569

 
 
Interest expense

 

(9,059

)

 

(5,463

)

 

(27,196

)

 

(13,852

)
Other income (expense), net

 

16,106

 

 

(3,017

)

 

32,363

 

 

(13,879

)
 
Income before provision for income taxes

 

299,953

 

 

252,272

 

 

919,864

 

 

834,838

 
 
Provision for income taxes

 

45,632

 

 

65,967

 

 

202,619

 

 

226,278

 
 
Net income

$

254,321

 

$

186,305

 

$

717,245

 

$

608,560

 
 
 
Net income per share – basic

$

0.94

 

$

0.69

 

$

2.66

 

$

2.24

 
 
Net income per share – diluted

$

0.93

 

$

0.68

 

$

2.63

 

$

2.21

 
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

 

269,229

 

 

271,131

 

 

269,480

 

 

271,694

 
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

 

272,427

 

 

274,957

 

 

272,859

 

 

275,683

 

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

October 1,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$

882,325

 

$

1,088,940

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

 

717,245

 

 

608,560

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

106,783

 

 

98,178

 
Amortization of debt discount and fees

 

942

 

 

810

 
Stock-based compensation

 

238,928

 

 

197,190

 
(Gain) loss on investments, net

 

(12,732

)

 

4,777

 
Deferred income taxes

 

(23,506

)

 

(49,834

)
Provisions for losses on receivables

 

1,692

 

 

471

 
ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities

 

(2,684

)

 

(883

)
Other non-cash items

 

1,962

 

 

158

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses:
Receivables

 

50,024

 

 

(57,309

)
Inventories

 

(47,293

)

 

(8,020

)
Prepaid expenses and other

 

33,307

 

 

30,596

 
Other assets

 

(26,580

)

 

17,644

 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

43,111

 

 

24,514

 
Deferred revenue

 

(14,628

)

 

113,712

 
Other long-term liabilities

 

10,514

 

 

(2,305

)
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,077,085

 

 

978,259

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments

 

(145,150

)

 

(1,000

)
Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments

 

64,174

 

 

 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(68,634

)

 

(86,295

)
Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

(1,000

)
Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

(163,963

)

 

(586,163

)
Net cash used for investing activities

 

(313,573

)

 

(674,458

)
 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from term loan

 

 

 

300,000

 
Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

50,000

 

 

450,000

 
Payments on revolving credit facility

 

(150,000

)

 

(300,000

)
Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(425

)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

131,341

 

 

103,682

 
Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock

 

(122,182

)

 

(103,093

)
Payments for repurchases of common stock

 

(575,127

)

 

(750,062

)
Net cash used for financing activities

 

(665,968

)

 

(299,898

)
 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(17,887

)

 

(66,792

)
 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

79,657

 

 

(62,889

)
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

961,982

 

$

1,026,051

 

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

(Unaudited)
 
Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue)

2022

2023
GEOGRAPHY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Q1

Q2

Q3
 
Americas

47%

45%

45%

46%

46%

44%

41%

43%
China

16%

13%

17%

13%

15%

17%

18%

17%
Other Asia

18%

18%

17%

18%

18%

18%

18%

19%
Europe, Middle East and Africa

14%

18%

16%

17%

16%

15%

17%

15%
Japan

5%

6%

5%

6%

5%

6%

6%

6%
Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%
 
 
Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue)

2022

2023
PRODUCT CATEGORY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Q1

Q2

Q3
 
Custom IC Design and Simulation

22%

23%

22%

22%

22%

20%

22%

22%
Digital IC Design and Signoff

27%

27%

29%

28%

28%

25%

27%

28%
Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware

28%

24%

25%

25%

26%

32%

27%

26%
IP

13%

14%

12%

12%

12%

11%

11%

11%
System Design and Analysis

10%

12%

12%

13%

12%

12%

13%

13%
Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin

As of October 23, 2023

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ending

 

Year Ending

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2023

 

Forecast

 

Forecast

 

    
GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

~31%

  

30.5% – 31.0%

 

    
Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:

 

  
Stock-based compensation expense

8%

  

8%
Amortization of acquired intangibles

2%

  

2%
Acquisition and integration-related costs

1%

  

1%
Restructuring

0%

  

0%
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

0%

  

0%

 

  

 
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue†

~42%

  

41.5% – 42.0%

 

    

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share

As of October 23, 2023

(Unaudited)

 

  

 

Three Months Ending

  

Year Ending

December 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2023

Forecast

  

Forecast

 

  

 
Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$0.85 to $0.91

  

$3.48 to $3.54

 

  

 
Stock-based compensation expense

0.32

  

1.20
Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.06

  

0.22
Acquisition and integration-related costs

0.04

  

0.20
Restructuring

 

0.04
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

 

0.02
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*

 

(0.06)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

0.03

  

(0.03)

 

  

 
Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis†

$1.30 to $1.36

  

$5.07 to $5.13

 

  

 

 

  

 

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income

As of October 23, 2023

(Unaudited)

 

  

 

Three Months Ending

  

Year Ending

December 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2023
($ in millions)

Forecast

  

Forecast

 

  

 
Net income on a GAAP basis

$232 to $248

  

$949 to $965

 

  

 
Stock-based compensation expense

88

  

327
Amortization of acquired intangibles

16

  

61
Acquisition and integration-related costs

10

  

54
Restructuring

 

12
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

 

5
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*

 

(18)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

9

  

(7)

 

  

 
Net income on a non-GAAP basis†

$355 to $371

  

$1,383 to $1,399

 

  

 

 

  

 

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 

  

 

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

CDNS-IR

Category: Financial, Featured

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Cadence Investor Relations

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

Cadence Newsroom

408-944-7039

newsroom@cadence.com

