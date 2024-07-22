Cadence Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Backlog of $6.0 Billion

Updating 2024 Revenue Outlook to 13% YoY Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $1.061 billion, compared to revenue of $977 million in Q2 2023

GAAP operating margin of 28%, compared to 31% in Q2 2023

Non-GAAP operating margin of 40%, compared to 42% in Q2 2023

GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.84, compared to $0.81 in Q2 2023

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.28, compared to $1.22 in Q2 2023

Quarter-end backlog was $6.0 billion and current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $3.1 billion.

“ Cadence delivered strong results for the second quarter of 2024, with robust demand for our cutting-edge technologies from AI, hyperscale, and automotive customers,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “ I’m pleased with the strong momentum of our Cadence.AI portfolio and our next generation Z3 / X3 hardware systems, and am excited about the growing demand for our industry leading products from an expanding foundry ecosystem.”

“ I am pleased with our strong Q2 results. We exceeded our outlook on all key financial metrics, closing Q2 with backlog of approximately $6 billion,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “ A good finish to the first half of the year, combined with ongoing demand for our solutions, sets us up for strong growth in the second half of 2024.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the second quarter of 2024 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $4.60 billion to $4.66 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 29.7% to 31.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 41.7% to 43.3%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $3.82 to $4.02

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $5.77 to $5.97

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.165 billion to $1.195 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 27.7% to 29.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 40.7% to 42.3%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $0.83 to $0.93

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $1.39 to $1.49

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

Reconciliations of the financial results and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.

Business Highlights

Cadence.AI portfolio continues to gain momentum, offering unparalleled chip-to-systems design capabilities that empower our customers to achieve exceptional quality of results and productivity benefits

IP business continued its strong momentum with AI, 3D-IC and HPC applications fueling demand for our IP titles at the most advanced nodes

Major long-term development partner broadly deployed Palladium Z3 to deliver to its next generation AI product roadmap, further solidifying Cadence’s leadership in verification

Closed BETA CAE acquisition and we now offer a comprehensive multiphysics platform covering electromagnetics, electrothermal, CFD and structural analysis solutions

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the second quarter 2024 financial results audio webcast today, July 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting July 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending September 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2024 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence’s outlook on future operating results, financial condition, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates and realize the benefits of its investments in research and development, including opportunities presented by AI; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence’s products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions, and rising tensions and conflicts around the world such as in the Middle East and with respect to Taiwan; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates, Cadence’s upcoming debt maturities and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) Cadence’s acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) potential harm caused by compromises in cybersecurity and cybersecurity attacks; (ix) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; (x) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services, technologies or properties are subject; and (xi) Cadence’s ability to successfully meet corporate governance, environmental and social targets and strategies. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 28% 31% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 2% 1% Restructuring 0% 0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Special charges 0% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 40% 42%

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 229,520 $ 221,120 Stock-based compensation expense 87,569 76,608 Amortization of acquired intangibles 20,155 14,920 Acquisition and integration-related costs 20,715 13,946 Restructuring (33 ) — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 1,697 3,155 Special charges 1,233 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (27,048 ) (2,508 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 16,890 6,509 Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 350,698 $ 333,750

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.84 $ 0.81 Stock-based compensation expense 0.32 0.28 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.07 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.08 0.05 Restructuring — — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.01 0.01 Special charges — — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (0.10 ) (0.01 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.06 0.02 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.28 $ 1.22 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 273,520 272,996

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,058,955 $ 1,008,152 Receivables, net 564,851 489,224 Inventories 171,508 181,661 Prepaid expenses and other 401,074 297,180 Total current assets 2,196,388 1,976,217 Property, plant and equipment, net 449,422 403,213 Goodwill 2,417,747 1,535,845 Acquired intangibles, net 664,038 336,843 Deferred taxes 892,963 880,001 Other assets 605,183 537,372 Total assets $ 7,225,741 $ 5,669,491 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 349,732 $ 349,285 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 505,392 576,558 Current portion of deferred revenue 678,598 665,024 Total current liabilities 1,533,722 1,590,867 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 88,823 98,931 Long-term debt 998,935 299,771 Other long-term liabilities 343,369 275,651 Total long-term liabilities 1,431,127 674,353 Stockholders’ equity 4,260,892 3,404,271 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,225,741 $ 5,669,491

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 960,457 $ 922,790 $ 1,873,842 $ 1,886,532 Services 100,224 53,789 195,942 111,737 Total revenue 1,060,681 976,579 2,069,784 1,998,269 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 94,363 74,218 169,758 174,456 Cost of services 44,907 22,640 94,709 46,874 Marketing and sales 186,725 167,070 367,314 333,736 Research and development 370,740 354,416 749,698 704,711 General and administrative 63,436 54,605 132,152 108,132 Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,667 4,302 12,074 8,569 Restructuring (33 ) – 247 – Total costs and expenses 766,805 677,251 1,525,952 1,376,478 Income from operations 293,876 299,328 543,832 621,791 Interest expense (12,905 ) (8,877 ) (21,597 ) (18,137 ) Other income, net 34,739 7,973 103,518 16,257 Income before provision for income taxes 315,710 298,424 625,753 619,911 Provision for income taxes 86,190 77,304 148,590 156,987 Net income $ 229,520 $ 221,120 $ 477,163 $ 462,924 Net income per share – basic $ 0.85 $ 0.82 $ 1.77 $ 1.72 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.81 $ 1.74 $ 1.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 270,912 269,714 270,259 269,607 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 273,520 272,996 273,532 273,078

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 1,008,152 $ 882,325 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 477,163 462,924 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,202 70,432 Amortization of debt discount and fees 684 626 Stock-based compensation 175,698 150,896 (Gain) loss on investments, net (80,599 ) 554 Deferred income taxes (9,506 ) (20,171 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 614 720 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities (1,410 ) (3,543 ) Other non-cash items 212 1,834 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables (49,384 ) 41,208 Inventories (15,978 ) (16,981 ) Prepaid expenses and other (39,868 ) 50,793 Other assets (38,967 ) (31,838 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (93,078 ) (37,049 ) Deferred revenue (18,599 ) 1,269 Other long-term liabilities 15,013 9,497 Net cash provided by operating activities 409,197 681,171 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (2,095 ) (29,212 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 43,864 1,505 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (78,800 ) (46,655 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (720,821 ) (55,379 ) Net cash used for investing activities (757,852 ) (129,741 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility – 50,000 Payments on revolving credit facility – (150,000 ) Proceeds from term loan 700,000 – Payment of debt issuance costs (944 ) – Proceeds from issuance of common stock 133,272 77,502 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (166,903 ) (78,988 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (250,010 ) (450,119 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 415,415 (551,605 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15,957 ) (8,225 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 50,803 (8,400 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,058,955 $ 873,925

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2023 2024 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Americas 44% 41% 43% 44% 43% 46% 49% China 17% 18% 17% 15% 17% 12% 12% Other Asia 18% 18% 19% 19% 19% 20% 19% Europe, Middle East and Africa 15% 17% 15% 16% 16% 17% 14% Japan 6% 6% 6% 6% 5% 5% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2023 2024 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Custom IC Design and Simulation 20% 22% 22% 22% 22% 22% 21% Digital IC Design and Signoff 25% 27% 28% 29% 27% 29% 27% Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 32% 27% 26% 24% 27% 25% 25% IP 11% 11% 11% 13% 12% 12% 13% System Design and Analysis 12% 13% 13% 12% 12% 12% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of July 22, 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 27.7% – 29.3% 29.7% – 31.3% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 9% 8% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 2% 2% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† 40.7% – 42.3% 41.7% – 43.3% †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of July 22, 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $0.83 to $0.93 $3.82 to $4.02 Stock-based compensation expense 0.38 1.43 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.10 0.33 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.10 0.34 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses – 0.02 Special charges – – Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* – (0.32) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02) 0.15 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $1.39 to $1.49 $5.77 to $5.97 †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of July 22, 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $228 to $256 $1,049 to $1,103 Stock-based compensation expense 106 391 Amortization of acquired intangibles 26 90 Acquisition and integration-related costs 27 93 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses – 6 Special charges – 1 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* – (87) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5) 41 Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $382 to $410 $1,584 to $1,638 †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

CDNS–IR



Category: Financial, Featured

Contacts

Cadence Investor Relations



408-944-7100



investor_relations@cadence.com

Cadence Newsroom



408-944-7039



newsroom@cadence.com