Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Backlog of $6.8 Billion

Exceeded Q4 and 2024 Outlook for Revenue and EPS

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $1.356 billion, compared to revenue of $1.069 billion in Q4 2023

GAAP operating margin of 33.7%, compared to 31.5% in Q4 2023

Non-GAAP operating margin of 46.0%, compared to 42.9% in Q4 2023

GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.24, compared to $1.19 in Q4 2023

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.88, compared to $1.38 in Q4 2023

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $4.641 billion, compared to revenue of $4.090 billion in 2023

GAAP operating margin of 29.1%, compared to 30.6% in 2023

Non-GAAP operating margin of 42.5%, compared to 42.0% in 2023

GAAP diluted net income per share of $3.85, compared to $3.82 in 2023

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $5.97, compared to $5.15 in 2023

Year-end backlog was $6.8 billion and current remaining performance obligations ("cRPO"), contract revenue expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $3.4 billion

“ Cadence delivered exceptional results in the fourth quarter, capping off a strong 2024 with 13.5% revenue growth and 42.5% non-GAAP operating margin for the year,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “ Our momentum continues to build as we exited 2024 with record bookings and record backlog. Cadence is very well positioned to benefit from the various phases of AI, including the current AI infrastructure buildout, applying AI to our own products, and expanding into new markets such as life sciences.”

“ We had a strong finish to 2024, driven by broad based strength across all our businesses,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “ I’m pleased with our record year-end backlog of $6.8 billion and cRPO of $3.4 billion, and I look forward to building on that strength in 2025.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.19 to $4.29

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $6.65 to $6.75

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

Reconciliations of the financial results and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.

Business Highlights

The Cadence.ai portfolio continued to gain momentum with market shaping customers, as Cadence's AI-driven optimization products including Cadence Cerebrus, Verisium SimAI and Allegro X AI are proliferating at scale. Additionally, Cadence's LLM based Design Agents powered by JedAI data platform, are showing promising results in early engagements.

System Design & Analysis achieved strong results with over 40% growth in 2024 driven by Cadence's multi-physics analysis platform and AI-driven optimization, which delivered superior results to a rapidly expanding customer base across multiple verticals, especially Aerospace & Defense and Automotive.

Cadence's IP business grew 28% year over year in Q4 as Cadence's AI HPC protocols including Cadence's flagship HBM, DDR, PCIe and UCIe solutions continued propelling Cadence's business with significant expansions and competitive displacements at top tier customers.

Core EDA, which comprises of Cadence's digital, custom/analog and verification portfolios grew 15% year over year in Q4.

The hardware business, consisting of the Palladium Z3 and Protium X3, delivered another record year, with Q4 being the best quarter ever.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results audio webcast today, February 18, 2025, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting February 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending March 17, 2025 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2025 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence's outlook on future operating results, financial condition, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends, market growth and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates and realize the benefits of its investments in research and development, including opportunities presented by AI; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) changes in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence’s products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including export controls, tariffs, other trade restrictions and other government regulations, as well as rising tensions and armed conflicts around the world; (vi) changes in tax laws, interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates, Cadence’s increased debt levels and obligations and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets in the future; (vii) legislative or regulatory requirements; (viii) Cadence’s acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (ix) potential harm caused by compromises in cybersecurity and cybersecurity attacks; (x) capital expenditure requirements and events that affect cash flow, liquidity or reserves, or estimates Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; (xi) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services, technologies or properties are subject; and (xii) Cadence’s ability to successfully meet any governance, environmental and social targets and strategies. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 33.7 % 31.5 % Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 7.9 % 8.1 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.0 % 1.6 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 1.7 % 1.2 % Restructuring (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.0 % 0.6 % Special charges* 0.8 % 0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 46.0 % 42.9 %

* Includes costs related to adjustments to estimated legal liabilities and executive severance.

Operating Margin Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 29.1 % 30.6 % Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8.4 % 8.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.0 % 1.5 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 2.1 % 1.4 % Restructuring 0.5 % 0.3 % Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.2 % 0.2 % Special charges* 0.2 % 0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 42.5 % 42.0 %

* Includes costs related to adjustments to estimated legal liabilities and executive severance.

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 340,210 $ 323,899 Stock-based compensation expense 106,508 86,683 Amortization of acquired intangibles 26,776 16,920 Acquisition and integration-related costs 23,477 12,583 Restructuring (1,020 ) (569 ) Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 293 6,295 Special charges* 10,224 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** 14,654 (27,966 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,456 ) (41,638 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 515,666 $ 376,207

* Includes costs related to adjustments to estimated legal liabilities and executive severance. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Net Income Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 1,055,484 $ 1,041,144 Stock-based compensation expense 391,219 325,611 Amortization of acquired intangibles 90,449 61,970 Acquisition and integration-related costs 95,562 56,542 Restructuring 23,765 11,013 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 11,145 10,851 Special charges* 11,457 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** (60,798 ) (45,502 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 17,162 (57,139 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 1,635,445 $ 1,404,490

* Includes costs related to adjustments to estimated legal liabilities and executive severance. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 1.24 $ 1.19 Stock-based compensation expense 0.39 0.32 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.10 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.08 0.04 Restructuring — — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses — 0.02 Special charges* 0.04 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** 0.05 (0.10 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02 ) (0.15 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.88 $ 1.38 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 274,292 272,419

* Includes costs related to adjustments to estimated legal liabilities and executive severance. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 3.85 $ 3.82 Stock-based compensation expense 1.43 1.19 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.33 0.23 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.35 0.21 Restructuring 0.09 0.04 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.04 0.04 Special charges* 0.04 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** (0.22 ) (0.17 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.06 (0.21 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 5.97 $ 5.15 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 273,833 272,748

* Includes costs related to adjustments to estimated legal liabilities and executive severance. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,644,030 $ 1,008,152 Receivables, net 680,460 489,224 Inventories 257,711 181,661 Prepaid expenses and other 433,878 297,180 Total current assets 4,016,079 1,976,217 Property, plant and equipment, net 458,200 403,213 Goodwill 2,378,671 1,535,845 Acquired intangibles, net 594,734 336,843 Deferred taxes 982,057 880,001 Other assets 544,741 537,372 Total assets $ 8,974,482 $ 5,669,491 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 349,285 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 632,692 576,558 Current portion of deferred revenue 737,413 665,024 Total current liabilities 1,370,105 1,590,867 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 115,168 98,931 Long-term debt 2,476,183 299,771 Other long-term liabilities 339,448 275,651 Total long-term liabilities 2,930,799 674,353 Stockholders' equity 4,673,578 3,404,271 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,974,482 $ 5,669,491

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 1,239,287 $ 981,987 $ 4,213,509 $ 3,834,359 Services 116,694 86,636 427,755 255,627 Total revenue 1,355,981 1,068,623 4,641,264 4,089,986 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 157,249 71,491 436,600 331,760 Cost of services 62,742 32,639 210,902 103,281 Marketing and sales 200,406 180,368 757,483 690,319 Research and development 392,026 367,443 1,549,093 1,441,796 General and administrative 78,550 75,742 282,283 242,430 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,153 4,981 30,375 18,162 Restructuring (1,020 ) (569 ) 23,765 11,013 Total costs and expenses 899,106 732,095 3,290,501 2,838,761 Income from operations 456,875 336,528 1,350,763 1,251,225 Interest expense (29,907 ) (8,989 ) (75,999 ) (36,185 ) Other income, net 9,684 34,523 121,055 66,886 Income before provision for income taxes 436,652 362,062 1,395,819 1,281,926 Provision for income taxes 96,442 38,163 340,335 240,782 Net income $ 340,210 $ 323,899 $ 1,055,484 $ 1,041,144 Net income per share - basic $ 1.25 $ 1.20 $ 3.89 $ 3.86 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.19 $ 3.85 $ 3.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 272,069 269,088 271,212 269,381 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 274,292 272,419 273,833 272,748

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 1,008,152 $ 882,325 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 1,055,484 1,041,144 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 196,935 145,292 Amortization of debt discount and fees 3,473 1,262 Stock-based compensation 391,219 325,611 Gain on investments, net (49,593 ) (34,602 ) Deferred income taxes (128,737 ) (36,512 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 2,078 3,325 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities (1,920 ) 451 Other non-cash items 587 1,983 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables (180,287 ) (11,748 ) Inventories (82,771 ) (65,895 ) Prepaid expenses and other (81,529 ) 39,015 Other assets 11,866 (45,784 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 33,676 5,415 Deferred revenue 66,478 (21,583 ) Other long-term liabilities 23,592 1,802 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,260,551 1,349,176 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (4,982 ) (176,170 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 47,980 64,775 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (142,542 ) (102,337 ) Purchases of intangible assets - (166 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (737,574 ) (198,351 ) Net cash used for investing activities (837,118 ) (412,249 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 50,000 Payments on revolving credit facility - (150,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 3,196,595 - Payments of debt (1,350,000 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs (23,828 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 204,237 132,957 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (237,737 ) (136,396 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (550,026 ) (700,134 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 1,239,241 (803,573 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (26,796 ) (7,527 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,635,878 125,827 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,644,030 $ 1,008,152

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2023 2024 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Americas 44 % 41 % 43 % 44 % 43 % 46 % 49 % 50 % 49 % 49 % China 17 % 18 % 17 % 15 % 17 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % Other Asia 18 % 18 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 20 % 19 % 17 % 17 % 18 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 15 % 17 % 15 % 16 % 16 % 17 % 14 % 14 % 15 % 15 % Japan 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2023 2024 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Core EDA 77 % 76 % 76 % 75 % 76 % 76 % 73 % 70 % 68 % 71 % IP 11 % 11 % 11 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 14 % 13 % 13 % System Design and Analysis 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 14 % 16 % 19 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

