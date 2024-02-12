Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal Year 2023 Total Revenue Up 15% Year Over Year

EPS Up Over 20% Year Over Year

Record Backlog of $6.0 Billion and cRPO of $3.2 Billion

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023.





Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.069 billion, compared to revenue of $900 million in Q4 2022

GAAP operating margin of 31%, compared to 23% in Q4 2022

Non-GAAP operating margin of 43%, compared to 36% in Q4 2022

GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.19, compared to $0.88 in Q4 2022

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.38, compared to $0.96 in Q4 2022

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $4.090 billion, compared to revenue of $3.562 billion in 2022

GAAP operating margin of 31%, compared to 30% in 2022

Non-GAAP operating margin of 42%, compared to 40% in 2022

GAAP diluted net income per share of $3.82, compared to $3.09 in 2022

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $5.15, compared to $4.27 in 2022

Year-end backlog was $6.0 billion and current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $3.2 billion

“ Cadence delivered exceptional results for 2023, propelled by our innovative solutions and the successful execution of our Intelligent System Design strategy,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “ I’m thrilled about the opportunities ahead of us, particularly in AI and 3D-IC. And I look forward to continuing to drive our broad-based business momentum through our technology leadership.”

“ We had a strong finish to the year, with growth across all our businesses in 2023,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “ I’m pleased with our record year-end backlog of $6.0 billion and cRPO of $3.2 billion, and I look forward to building on that strength in 2024.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $4.55 billion to $4.61 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 32% to 33%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 42% to 43%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.08 to $4.18

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $5.87 to $5.97

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 24.5% to 25.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 36.5% to 37.5%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $0.74 to $0.78

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $1.10 to $1.14

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

Reconciliations of the financial highlights and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.

Business Highlights

Further broadened Cadence.AI generative AI portfolio with introduction of Voltus™ InsightAI for intelligent power analysis and Celsius™ Studio for AI-driven full system thermal analysis. Accelerating momentum of our Cadence.AI portfolio has led to an almost tenfold increase in the number of customers adopting our GenAI solutions in 2023

System Design and Analysis grew 22% year over year in 2023, with strong momentum from the company’s multiphysics platform delivering superior results to customers across multiple segments including aerospace and defense and automotive

The Millennium™ Enterprise Multiphysics Platform, which was announced earlier this month, is the industry’s first hardware/software platform combining AI, HPC and digital twin technology delivering 20x energy efficiency and up to 100x design impact

Expanded long-standing collaborations with strategic partners NVIDIA, Arm and Intel

2023 was another record year for Palladium® and Protium™ hardware systems, with an exceptionally strong Q1 2023 hardware quarter when the company expanded production capacity to improve delivery lead times against the backlog

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results audio webcast today, February 12, 2024, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting February 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending March 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2024 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence’s outlook on future operating results, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates and realize the benefits of its investments in research and development, including opportunities presented by AI; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence’s products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions, and rising tensions and conflicts around the world such as in the Middle East and with respect to Taiwan; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates, Cadence’s upcoming debt maturities and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the continued acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) potential harm caused by compromises in cybersecurity and cybersecurity attacks; (ix) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; (x) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services, technologies or properties are subject; and (xi) Cadence’s ability to successfully meet corporate governance, environmental and social targets and strategies. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 31 % 23 % Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8 % 8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2 % 2 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 1 % 2 % Restructuring 0 % 0 % Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 43 % 36 %

Operating Margin Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 31 % 30 % Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8 % 8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2 % 2 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 1 % 1 % Restructuring 0 % 0 % Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 0 % (1 )% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 42 % 40 %

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 323,899 $ 240,392 Stock-based compensation expense 86,683 73,249 Amortization of acquired intangibles 16,920 15,369 Acquisition and integration-related costs 12,583 17,510 Restructuring (569 ) 13 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 6,295 3,233 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (27,966 ) (2,584 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (41,638 ) (85,397 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 376,207 $ 261,785

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Net Income Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 1,041,144 $ 848,952 Stock-based compensation expense 325,611 270,439 Amortization of acquired intangibles 61,970 59,818 Acquisition and integration-related costs 56,542 41,103 Restructuring 11,013 55 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 10,851 (8,744 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (45,502 ) 14,171 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (57,139 ) (52,475 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 1,404,490 $ 1,173,319

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 1.19 $ 0.88 Stock-based compensation expense 0.32 0.27 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.04 0.06 Restructuring — — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.02 0.01 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (0.10 ) (0.01 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.15 ) (0.31 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.38 $ 0.96 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 272,419 272,997

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 3.82 $ 3.09 Stock-based compensation expense 1.19 0.98 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.23 0.22 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.21 0.15 Restructuring 0.04 — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 0.04 (0.03 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (0.17 ) 0.05 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.21 ) (0.19 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 5.15 $ 4.27 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 272,748 275,011

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,008,152 $ 882,325 Receivables, net 489,224 486,710 Inventories 181,661 128,005 Prepaid expenses and other 297,180 209,727 Total current assets 1,976,217 1,706,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 403,213 371,451 Goodwill 1,535,845 1,374,268 Acquired intangibles, net 336,843 354,617 Deferred taxes 880,001 853,691 Other assets 537,372 476,277 Total assets $ 5,669,491 $ 5,137,071 Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ – $ 100,000 Current portion of long-term debt 349,285 – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 576,558 557,158 Current portion of deferred revenue 665,024 690,538 Total current liabilities 1,590,867 1,347,696 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 98,931 91,524 Long-term debt 299,771 648,078 Other long-term liabilities 275,651 304,660 Total long-term liabilities 674,353 1,044,262 Stockholders’ equity 3,404,271 2,745,113 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,669,491 $ 5,137,071

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 981,987 $ 845,880 $ 3,834,359 $ 3,340,197 Services 86,636 53,997 255,627 221,521 Total revenue 1,068,623 899,877 4,089,986 3,561,718 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 71,491 69,702 331,760 273,565 Cost of services 32,639 23,813 103,281 98,058 Marketing and sales 180,368 171,817 690,319 604,224 Research and development 367,443 350,423 1,441,796 1,251,544 General and administrative 75,742 68,065 242,430 242,116 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,981 4,927 18,162 18,470 Restructuring (569 ) 13 11,013 55 Total costs and expenses 732,095 688,760 2,838,761 2,488,032 Income from operations 336,528 211,117 1,251,225 1,073,686 Interest expense (8,989 ) (9,082 ) (36,185 ) (22,934 ) Other income (expense), net 34,523 8,490 66,886 (5,389 ) Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 362,062 210,525 1,281,926 1,045,363 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 38,163 (29,867 ) 240,782 196,411 Net income $ 323,899 $ 240,392 $ 1,041,144 $ 848,952 Net income per share – basic $ 1.20 $ 0.89 $ 3.86 $ 3.13 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.19 $ 0.88 $ 3.82 $ 3.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 269,088 269,709 269,381 271,198 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 272,419 272,997 272,748 275,011

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 882,325 $ 1,088,940 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 1,041,144 848,952 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 145,292 132,088 Amortization of debt discount and fees 1,262 1,134 Stock-based compensation 325,611 270,439 (Gain) loss on investments, net (34,602 ) 5,425 Deferred income taxes (36,512 ) (107,606 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 3,325 204 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities 451 3,342 Other non-cash items 1,983 371 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables (11,748 ) (138,471 ) Inventories (65,895 ) (23,073 ) Prepaid expenses and other 39,015 (38,927 ) Other assets (45,784 ) (933 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,415 113,945 Deferred revenue (21,583 ) 131,462 Other long-term liabilities 1,802 43,542 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,349,176 1,241,894 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (176,170 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 64,775 366 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (102,337 ) (123,215 ) Purchases of intangible assets (166 ) (1,000 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (198,351 ) (613,785 ) Net cash used for investing activities (412,249 ) (738,634 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 585,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (150,000 ) (485,000 ) Proceeds from term loan – 300,000 Payment of debt issuance costs – (425 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 132,957 105,331 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (136,396 ) (111,864 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (700,134 ) (1,050,091 ) Net cash used for financing activities (803,573 ) (657,049 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,527 ) (52,826 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 125,827 (206,615 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,008,152 $ 882,325

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2022 2023 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Americas 47 % 45 % 45 % 46 % 46 % 44 % 41 % 43 % 44 % 43 % China 16 % 13 % 17 % 13 % 15 % 17 % 18 % 17 % 15 % 17 % Other Asia 18 % 18 % 17 % 18 % 18 % 18 % 18 % 19 % 19 % 19 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 14 % 18 % 16 % 17 % 16 % 15 % 17 % 15 % 16 % 16 % Japan 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2022 2023 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Custom IC Design and Simulation 22 % 23 % 22 % 22 % 22 % 20 % 22 % 22 % 22 % 22 % Digital IC Design and Signoff 27 % 27 % 29 % 28 % 28 % 25 % 27 % 28 % 29 % 27 % Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 28 % 24 % 25 % 25 % 26 % 32 % 27 % 26 % 24 % 27 % IP 13 % 14 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 13 % 12 % System Design and Analysis 10 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 12 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

