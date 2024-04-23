Cadence Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Record First Quarter Backlog of $6.0 Billion and cRPO of $3.1 Billion
Raising 2024 Revenue Outlook
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Revenue of $1.009 billion, compared to revenue of $1.022 billion in Q1 2023
- GAAP operating margin of 25%, compared to 32% in Q1 2023
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 38%, compared to 42% in Q1 2023
- GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.91, compared to $0.89 in Q1 2023
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.17, compared to $1.29 in Q1 2023
- Quarter-end backlog was $6.0 billion and current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $3.1 billion.
“Q1 was a strong start to the year for Cadence as we delivered solid Q1 results,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “I’m pleased with our record Q1 backlog that reflects our broad-based strength and product leadership. We’re thrilled with the momentum of our Cadence.AI portfolio which is providing customers with the most comprehensive and impactful chip-to-systems design capabilities and are excited about the launch of our innovative third generation Dynamic Duo hardware platforms that further expands our leadership.”
“Our strong Q1 results reflect our continued technology leadership supporting our customers and partners, and solid execution from the Cadence team,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “I am pleased that we delivered record Q1 bookings and achieved record Q1 backlog of approximately $6.0 billion.”
CFO Commentary
Commentary on the first quarter of 2024 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.
Business Outlook
For fiscal year 2024, the company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion
- GAAP operating margin in the range of 31% to 32%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 42% to 43%
- GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.04 to $4.14
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $5.88 to $5.98
For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion
- GAAP operating margin in the range of 26.5% to 27.5%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 38.5% to 39.5%
- GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $0.73 to $0.77
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $1.20 to $1.24
Cadence’s outlook does not include the impact of its pending acquisition of BETA CAE, the company’s expectations for which are largely unchanged from announcement.
The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.
Reconciliations of the financial highlights and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.
Business Highlights
- Built upon AI-enhanced core design engines, the company’s generative AI solutions boosted by foundational LLM co-pilots, are delivering unparalleled productivity, quality of results and time to market benefits for customers. Last week, at CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley, several top tier customers shared their remarkable successes with Cadence.AI products
- Launched the company’s third generation hardware accelerated verification platforms – the Palladium Z3 emulation and Protium X3 prototyping platforms delivering more than 2x the capacity and 1.5x higher performance than the previous generation
- Introduced the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform that virtualizes the entire data center and uses AI, high-performance computing and physics-based simulation to significantly improve data center energy efficiency by up to 30%
- Announced a collaboration with Arm to develop a chiplet-based reference design and software development platform to accelerate software-defined vehicle innovation
Audio Webcast Scheduled
Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the first quarter 2024 financial results audio webcast today, April 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting April 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending June 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.
About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.
To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.
Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence’s business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:
|
Operating Margin Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
(unaudited)
|
GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
|
25
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
9
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
2
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
2
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Restructuring
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
|
38
|
%
|
42
|
%
|
Net Income Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Net income on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
247,643
|
|
$
|
241,804
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
88,129
|
|
|
74,288
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
16,755
|
|
|
14,527
|
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
22,086
|
|
|
15,800
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
280
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
|
4,588
|
|
|
3,150
|
|
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
|
|
(59,986
|
)
|
|
(3,273
|
)
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(613
|
)
|
|
5,137
|
|
Net income on a non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
318,882
|
|
$
|
351,433
|
|
*
|
Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.
|
Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
|
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share
|
|
273,544
|
|
|
273,159
|
|
*
|
Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,012,418
|
$
|
1,008,152
|Receivables, net
|
|
389,865
|
|
489,224
|Inventories
|
|
185,784
|
|
181,661
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
341,865
|
|
297,180
|Total current assets
|
|
1,929,932
|
|
1,976,217
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
433,016
|
|
403,213
|Goodwill
|
|
1,575,107
|
|
1,535,845
|Acquired intangibles, net
|
|
334,644
|
|
336,843
|Deferred taxes
|
|
886,576
|
|
880,001
|Other assets
|
|
562,855
|
|
537,372
|Total assets
|
$
|
5,722,130
|
$
|
5,669,491
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
349,507
|
$
|
349,285
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
456,608
|
|
576,558
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|
|
659,628
|
|
665,024
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,465,743
|
|
1,590,867
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term portion of deferred revenue
|
|
87,003
|
|
98,931
|Long-term debt
|
|
299,805
|
|
299,771
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
301,983
|
|
275,651
|Total long-term liabilities
|
|
688,791
|
|
674,353
|Stockholders’ equity
|
|
3,567,596
|
|
3,404,271
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
5,722,130
|
$
|
5,669,491
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Revenue:
|Product and maintenance
|
$
|
913,385
|
|
$
|
963,742
|
|Services
|
|
95,718
|
|
|
57,948
|
|Total revenue
|
|
1,009,103
|
|
|
1,021,690
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of product and maintenance
|
|
75,395
|
|
|
100,238
|
|Cost of services
|
|
49,802
|
|
|
24,234
|
|Marketing and sales
|
|
180,589
|
|
|
166,666
|
|Research and development
|
|
378,958
|
|
|
350,295
|
|General and administrative
|
|
68,716
|
|
|
53,527
|
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
5,407
|
|
|
4,267
|
|Restructuring
|
|
280
|
|
|
–
|
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
759,147
|
|
|
699,227
|
|Income from operations
|
|
249,956
|
|
|
322,463
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(8,692
|
)
|
|
(9,260
|
)
|Other income, net
|
|
68,779
|
|
|
8,284
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
310,043
|
|
|
321,487
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
62,400
|
|
|
79,683
|
|Net income
|
$
|
247,643
|
|
$
|
241,804
|
|Net income per share – basic
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|Net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|
|
269,606
|
|
|
269,501
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
|
273,544
|
|
|
273,159
|
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
$
|
1,008,152
|
|
$
|
882,325
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
|
247,643
|
|
|
241,804
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
39,556
|
|
|
34,400
|
|Amortization of debt discount and fees
|
|
320
|
|
|
311
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
88,129
|
|
|
74,288
|
|Gain on investments, net
|
|
(55,394
|
)
|
|
(123
|
)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,523
|
)
|
|
(11,640
|
)
|Provisions for losses on receivables
|
|
158
|
|
|
214
|
|ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities
|
|
(917
|
)
|
|
(1,392
|
)
|Other non-cash items
|
|
78
|
|
|
99
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses:
|Receivables
|
|
102,991
|
|
|
(8,719
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
(10,689
|
)
|
|
399
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
(15,073
|
)
|
|
56,212
|
|Other assets
|
|
(7,535
|
)
|
|
(42,084
|
)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(117,291
|
)
|
|
(117,915
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
(23,941
|
)
|
|
40,650
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
897
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
253,232
|
|
|
267,401
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of investments
|
|
(2,095
|
)
|
|
(9,055
|
)
|Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments
|
|
43,377
|
|
|
102
|
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(49,601
|
)
|
|
(26,719
|
)
|Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(71,450
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
(79,769
|
)
|
|
(35,672
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
|
–
|
|
|
50,000
|
|Payments on revolving credit facility
|
|
–
|
|
|
(120,000
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
116,725
|
|
|
65,370
|
|Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock
|
|
(151,123
|
)
|
|
(67,712
|
)
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|
|
(125,006
|
)
|
|
(125,010
|
)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
(159,404
|
)
|
|
(197,352
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(9,793
|
)
|
|
261
|
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,266
|
|
|
34,638
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,012,418
|
|
$
|
916,963
|
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|(Unaudited)
|
|Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue)
|
2023
|
2024
|GEOGRAPHY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Year
|Q1
|Americas
|
44%
|
41%
|
43%
|
44%
|
43%
|
46%
|China
|
17%
|
18%
|
17%
|
15%
|
17%
|
12%
|Other Asia
|
18%
|
18%
|
19%
|
19%
|
19%
|
20%
|Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
15%
|
17%
|
15%
|
16%
|
16%
|
17%
|Japan
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
5%
|
5%
|Total
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue)
|
2023
|
2024
|PRODUCT CATEGORY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Year
|Q1
|Custom IC Design and Simulation
|
20%
|
22%
|
22%
|
22%
|
22%
|
22%
|Digital IC Design and Signoff
|
25%
|
27%
|
28%
|
29%
|
27%
|
29%
|Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware
|
32%
|
27%
|
26%
|
24%
|
27%
|
25%
|IP
|
11%
|
11%
|
11%
|
13%
|
12%
|
12%
|System Design and Analysis
|
12%
|
13%
|
13%
|
12%
|
12%
|
12%
|Total
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin
|As of April 22, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ending
|
Year Ending
|
June 30,
|
December 31, 2024
|Forecast
|Forecast
|GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
|
26.5% – 27.5%
|
31% – 32%
|
|
|Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a
|
|
|percent of total revenue:
|
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
9%
|
8%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
2%
|
2%
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
1%
|
1%
|Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
0%
|
0%
|
|
|Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue†
|
38.5% – 39.5%
|
42% – 43%
|†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share
|As of April 22, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ending
|
Year Ending
|
June 30,
|
December 31, 2024
|Forecast
|Forecast
|Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
|
$0.73 to $0.77
|
$4.04 to $4.14
|
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
0.32
|
1.41
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
0.06
|
0.25
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
0.06
|
0.20
|Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
–
|
0.02
|Other income or expense related to investments and
|
|
|non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
|
–
|
(0.22)
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
0.03
|
0.18
|
|
|Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis†
|
$1.20 to $1.24
|
$5.88 to $5.98
|†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP
|* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income
|As of April 22, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
|Year Ending
|June 30,
2024
|December 31, 2024
|Forecast
|Forecast
|($ in millions)
|Net income on a GAAP basis
|
$200 to $211
|$1,105 to $1,132
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
89
|
386
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
17
|
68
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
15
|
56
|Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
–
|
5
|Other income or expense related to investments and
|
|
|non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets*
|
–
|
(60)
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
8
|
48
|Net income on a non-GAAP basis†
|$329 to $340
|$1,608 to $1,635
|†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP
|* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.
