Cadence Named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as One of 2024’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Ranking No. 9

Cadence celebrates its 10th year in a row on the prestigious list of outstanding workplaces

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Fortune and Great Place To Work® named the company to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List.









Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said, “Today, Cadence reached an important milestone. Being recognized among the Top 10 best companies to work for is an honor and an achievement. This affirms our belief that culture drives business success and that Cadence is truly a unique place for people to build meaningful careers.”

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 questions that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey are honored with placement on the list.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

In the past year, Cadence was recognized as a Great Place To Work in a number of countries around the world, including Brazil, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK. Cadence was also recognized as a World’s Best Workplace and regionally as a Best Workplace in Asia and a Best Workplace in Europe.

The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is published at https://fortune.com/ranking/best-companies/.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware, and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

© 2024 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured

Contacts

For more information, please contact:



Cadence Newsroom



408-944-7039



newsroom@cadence.com