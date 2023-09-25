Cadence Custom/Analog Design Migration Flow Accelerates Adoption of TSMC Advanced Process Technologies

AI-powered Cadence Virtuoso Studio automates circuit optimization of IC design migration across TSMC’s process technologies

New generative design technology delivers up to 3X reduction in design migration time

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the expansion of its node-to-node design migration flow based on the Cadence® Virtuoso® Studio, which is compatible with all TSMC advanced nodes, including the latest N3E and N2 process technologies. This generative design migration flow was developed by Cadence and TSMC to provide joint customers with a simplified and automated approach to migrating custom and analog IC designs among TSMC’s advanced process technologies. Customers already using the flow have successfully reduced migration time by up to 3X when compared with manual migration.





Virtuoso Studio facilitates the migration of schematic cells, parameters, pins and wiring from one TSMC process node to another. The Virtuoso ADE Suite’s simulation and circuit optimization environment then tunes and optimizes the new schematic to ensure the design achieves all required specifications and measurements. Cadence and TSMC customers can then automatically recognize and extract groups of devices in an existing layout, and apply them to similar groups in the new layout, using Virtuoso Layout Suite’s generative design technology.

This flow allows customers to migrate a wide range of analog designs on TSMC process technologies. TSMC process nodes supported by this flow include:

N40 to N22

N22 to N12

N12 to N6

N6 to N4

N5 to N3E

N4/N5 to N3E

N3E to N2

“Many TSMC customers are looking to migrate legacy designs to TSMC advanced processes to take full advantage of the higher performance and lower power benefits that TSMC provides,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We have worked closely with Cadence to offer our mutual customers the ability to easily migrate their valuable custom IP. These enhanced PDKs and methodologies simplify and accelerate the design migration process and speed time to market.”

“Through the expansion of our collaboration with TSMC on custom/analog process migration, our joint customers benefit from our generative technologies that make custom/analog migration simpler and less time-consuming,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Using our new Virtuoso Studio, we’ve developed an advanced migration flow to help our mutual customers be more productive and meet stringent time-to-market goals.”

Cadence Virtuoso Studio supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence. To learn more about Virtuoso Studio, please visit www.cadence.com/go/VirtuosoStudioDesignMigration.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured

Contacts

Cadence Newsroom



408-944-7039



newsroom@cadence.com