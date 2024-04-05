Home Business Wire Cadence Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CDNS–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its first quarter 2024 financial results webcast on Monday, April 22, 2024.


Participating in the webcast will be Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, April 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 22, 2024 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, June 14, 2024 at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware, and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2024 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Cadence Investor Relations

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

