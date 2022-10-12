Cadence and Google Cloud Collaborate to Advance the Electronic System and Semiconductor Design Ecosystem

Highlights:

Customers using the Cadence Cloud Passport on Google Cloud can access cloud-ready and certified design and analysis tools

Google silicon teams successfully used Cadence cloud-ready tools for verification, implementation, and system analysis workloads on Google Cloud, leveraging unprecedented elasticity and scalability

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud that accelerates system and semiconductor design with cloud-ready tools included in the Cadence® Cloud Passport that have been certified for use with Google Cloud. This collaboration provides engineers with up to 10X improvement in design and verification throughput, accelerating time to market. Cadence tools have been tested and benchmarked on Google Cloud with performance improvements of up to 25% on Google Cloud C2D instances compared with an on-prem infrastructure.

Several customers using the Cadence Cloud Passport on Google Cloud have already realized significant benefits, such as:

Scale and Elasticity: Delivering unprecedented capability and flexibility to meet customers’ peak demands

Delivering unprecedented capability and flexibility to meet customers’ peak demands State-of-the-art compute: Access to the latest state-of-the-art high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and tools

Access to the latest state-of-the-art high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and tools Start-up time efficiency: Lowering barriers to entry and speeding up time to solution by enabling their global engineering teams where they work

“Through our work with Cadence and Google Cloud, we have access to a broad set of Cadence tools and IP via GCP that has provided us with optimal compute elasticity to complete our Vision Inference Silicon,” said R.K. Anand, chief product officer at Recogni. “We were able to get our deployment up and running quickly, scale compute on demand, achieve our design goals and dramatically accelerate our project timelines by a factor of 25%. This approach helped us significantly during the peak of the pandemic when we were all remote and needed to complete our design running all the tools in the cloud.”

Google silicon teams have used Cadence cloud-ready tools for verification, implementation, and system analysis workloads on Google Cloud, leveraging flexible consumption models by Cadence. The Google silicon teams successfully developed the Tensor system-on-chip (SoC) and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) using Cadence cloud-ready tools running on the Google Cloud GCP HPC-optimized infrastructure. Google silicon teams also used the Cadence Jasper™ Formal Verification platform in the cloud to improve the reliability of TPU designs significantly.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Cadence to bring their modeling and simulation software to Google Cloud customers,” said Sachin Gupta, VP and GM of Infrastructure, Google Cloud. “Together we bring unprecedented functionality, scale, and access, which will enable the next wave of innovative industry products in the electronic design and computer-aided engineering market segments.”

“By furthering our collaboration with Google Cloud, we’re helping customers leverage the massive scalability of the cloud and improve overall design productivity,” said Nimish Modi, senior vice president and general manager, Strategy and New Ventures at Cadence. “Combining the power of our computational software with Google Cloud high-performance compute gives our customers access to a proven solution that provides a competitive advantage.”

The Cadence Cloud Passport is part of the broader Cadence Cloud Portfolio, which offers customers flexible access to Cadence tools in the cloud. The Cadence Cloud Passport and Cadence Cloud Portfolio align with the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. More information can be found at www.cadence.com/go/cloudpassportgpr.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

