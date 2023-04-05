<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cactus Raazi Joins Digital Asset Structured Derivatives Company Enhanced Digital Group (“EDG”) as Head of U.S. Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial services veteran Cactus Raazi joins EDG (https://www.enhanceddigital.group/) as Head of U.S. Strategy to drive EDG’s next phase of growth. Previously, Cactus was US CEO and Co-Head Americas at Amber Group, where he led Amber’s expansion in the Western hemisphere. Cactus spent the first decade of his career in Credit products at Goldman Sachs in New York before being selected to lead Goldman’s European distribution and, later, Nomura’s global distribution. Cactus then established Tradeweb’s Credit trading business before founding and exiting the first regulated algo-powered credit market maker. He also authored Price, a best-selling book about data analytics and product pricing. Over the course of his three decades in business development across finance, technology, and digital assets, Cactus has established a strong record of commercial leadership, creativity, and mentorship. Cactus holds B.A. degrees in Economics and Environmental Studies from UC Santa Barbara, and an M.S. degree in Business Analytics from NYU.

“We are delighted for Cactus to join the leadership team at Enhanced Digital Group,” says Chris Bae, founder and CEO of EDG. “Cactus offers deep Finance leadership experience to EDG and also brings valuable digital asset strategic insight to our firm.”

Enhanced Digital Group, a Delaware corporation with offices in London and the US, is a global provider of derivatives and structured product solutions. Founded by senior leaders from global financial institutions, EDG serves institutional clients in traditional finance and digital assets.

