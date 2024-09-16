Home Business Wire CACI to Announce and Discuss a Pending Acquisition on Conference Call this...
CACI to Announce and Discuss a Pending Acquisition on Conference Call this Morning

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will announce during a conference call this morning, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a company. During the call, CACI’s executive leaders will discuss the details, followed by a question-and-answer session.


You can access the call on CACI’s Investor Relations site. A replay of the call will be posted and made available on caci.com for one year following the event.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

