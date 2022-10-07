CACI Showcases Technology and Expertise that Deliver Innovation and Empower Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army

Meet with CACI at AUSA in Halls D-E, booth 7205 from Oct. 10-12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will showcase its award-winning and industry-leading technologies that enable innovation and decision dominance for the future of the U.S. Army. Join CACI at AUSA’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 10-12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., booth 7205 in Halls D and E.

CACI is showcasing its demonstrated expertise and technology to modernize systems and rapidly deliver capability, information, and data to soldiers, no matter where they are. CACI’s multi-domain SMART portfolio enables mobile, resilient multi-domain technologies that provide tactical decision-makers the data needed to act with intent, whether in the command post or at the tactical edge.

SMART, which stands for Sense, Make Sense, and Act with Resilient Technology, combines decades of mission-focused expertise and leading-edge technology to enable Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2) through Joint Network Modernization, Mission Management Applications and Modular Mission Payloads.

CACI SMART technology on display includes modular counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS); modernized and unified network capabilities and tools; digital transformation; Dark Web exploitation and analysis; rugged, resilient electronic warfare and spectrum dominance equipment; and multi-sensor gyro-stabilized imaging systems.

