CACI Showcases Expertise and Technology for the U.S. Army’s Multi-Domain Force

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will showcase its expertise and technology for the U.S. Army’s multi-domain force during the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 9 -13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., in booths 2539 and 2639 (Hall B).





This year, CACI is showcasing its demonstrated capabilities and solutions that drive multi-domain decision dominance and empower the Army, including:

Mission Software: CACI takes an agnostic approach to integrate best-of-breed capabilities and leverage agile development, DevSecOps, and open architectures to deliver modern software solutions for the soldier at the speed of need. To maintain a competitive edge in all domains, the Army is increasingly turning to data-driven, software-enabled solutions that deliver decisive information advantage. Read more from Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher, U.S. Army (Ret.), senior vice president for Technology and Solutions about how CACI is Building a Data-Driven Army to Achieve Information Advantage.

Modular Mission Payloads: CACI’s multi-mission payload technologies enable a hyper-connected battlefield grid of sensors and converged effects. The company will showcase its cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and electromagnetic spectrum technologies that maintain pace with the U.S. Army’s most critical missions and ensure dominance across all domains.

Digital Transformation: CACI’s decades of experience in delivering agile software development at scale can modernize missions from the edge to the cloud . This approach amplifies our ability to transform legacy applications and systems to rapidly deliver modern capabilities while decreasing risk, enabling transparency, and driving efficiency.

Global Network Modernization: CACI’s industry-leading solutions augment network infrastructure design, implementation, and optimization for quick, reliable, and secure transmission of mission-critical data. CACI will exhibit its optimized, advanced solutions in network modernization and NSA-approved commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) that provide secure access and deliver mission-critical data for customers around the globe.

Visit The CACI Concierge for IPPS-A information and assistance in booths 2539 and 2639

During the exposition, CACI will host The CACI Concierge where soldiers can find information about the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A). CACI team members will be available to provide helpful assistance, while also answering any questions about the platform.

