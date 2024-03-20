CACI Secures $239 Million Task Order for U.S. Army Unified Network Modernization

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has secured a single-award technology task order worth up to $239 million with a one-year base period and four one-year option periods to modernize the U.S. Army’s Global Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) network (GSN), including the application of commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) technology to increase options for secure user access and mobility.





“Modernizing the Army’s classified network is an integral first step toward a unified, secure system,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s modernization solutions will improve the performance, efficiency, and security of the Army’s network infrastructure. Our unique wired and wireless technologies will enable the Army to outpace the growing demand for data insights and allow users to work on classified networks from any location. The combination of our proven network modernization approach, innovation with CSfC solutions, and our global presence is our formula for success.”

As an NSA-trusted CSfC integrator, CACI rapidly delivers commercial-based hardware and software that integrate seamlessly into U.S. government communications networks. CACI’s Archon technology, which was acquired through ID Technologies, allows out-of-the-box commercial devices to securely access classified networks facilitating the secure transfer and access to sensitive data from anywhere.

This unified network modernization work was awarded under the ENCORE III indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle by the Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Command Control Computers – Tactical (C3T).

