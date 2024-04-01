CACI Schedules Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the market closes on April 24. The company will host a conference call the next morning, April 25, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, during which CACI’s executive leaders will discuss quarterly results followed by a question-and-answer session.

You can listen to the call and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s Investor Relations site. A replay of the call will be posted and made available on caci.com for one year following the event.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:



Lorraine Corcoran



Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Investor Relations:



George Price



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com