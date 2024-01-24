CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter and Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

Revenues of $1.8 billion, +11% YoY

Net income of $83.9 million and diluted EPS of $3.74, +2% YoY

Adjusted net income of $97.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.36, +2% YoY

Contract awards of $2.2 billion and book-to-bill of 1.2x

Raising Fiscal Year 2024 guidance for revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow

“I’m pleased with how our business is performing, both the near-term conversion of our growing backlog as well as our positioning for future growth,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first half of Fiscal Year 2024 played out as we expected and we are seeing increasing momentum in the second half of the year. This acceleration enables us to raise our Fiscal Year 2024 guidance. We continue to win in the marketplace by providing differentiated capabilities, investing ahead of customer need, and leveraging our exceptional past performance and business development. We remain confident in our ability to drive long-term growth, increase free cash flow, and generate value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Results

(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Revenues $ 1,833.9 $ 1,649.4 11.2 % Income from operations $ 133.3 $ 130.9 1.9 % Net income $ 83.9 $ 87.1 -3.7 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 97.6 $ 101.3 -3.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.74 $ 3.68 1.6 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 4.36 $ 4.28 1.9 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 170.9 $ 168.4 1.5 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 83.2 $ 22.0 278.8 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 67.8 $ 9.1 647.4 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 47 51

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 6 days and 8 days, respectively.

Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 11.2 percent year-over-year, essentially all organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was driven by higher income from operations, lower tax provision, and share repurchases, partially offset by higher interest expense. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA was driven primarily by higher cash tax payments in the year-ago quarter, including a $47 million payment related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the second quarter totaled $2.2 billion, with approximately 55 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was selected for Global Enterprise Network Modernization (GENMOD), a five-year, single-award task order worth up to $526 million to provide network modernization and sustainment technology to the U.S. Army. CACI will deliver vertical integration to create a robust, reliable, and high-speed network modernizing the Army’s enterprise IT infrastructure and facilities across the Pacific and Southwest Asia.

CACI won a single-award, five-year task order worth up to $382 million to provide technology to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate (ESID) Trojan Engineering and Systems Integration (ESI) Advancement of Trojan Systems (EATS). CACI will provide advanced software and full life cycle support for the Trojan family of systems across the Army military intelligence enterprise at all echelons.

Engineering and Systems Integration (ESI) Advancement of Trojan Systems (EATS). CACI will provide advanced software and full life cycle support for the Trojan family of systems across the Army military intelligence enterprise at all echelons. CACI was awarded a $239 million task order to provide technology, including commercial solution for classified (CSfC), to modernize a Department of Defense network.

CACI was awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $64 million to provide complete life cycle hardware and systems engineering for the U.S. Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS). CACI’s proven mobile technologies deliver scalable, customizable mobile command, control, computers, and communications (C4) capabilities. This technology award will support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center C2ISR Division under the Program Executive Office (PEO) – Digital Directorate.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2023 was $26.9 billion compared with $26.5 billion a year ago, an increase of 2 percent. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2023 was $3.7 billion compared with $3.2 billion a year ago, an increase of 16 percent.

Additional Highlights

CACI was named to the Forbes 2023 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for the fourth consecutive year. As an employer with a workforce of approximately 23,000 employees, of which 38% are veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves, CACI strives to create a welcoming environment that allows veterans to thrive and continue their mission. CACI ranked seventh in Aerospace and Defense and 39th overall.

CACI received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition’s (NVSBC) Champions Award for exceeding the NVSBC-established goals for subcontracting to service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses (SD/VOSB’s) during the federal government’s fiscal year 2022.

CACI hired Tanya M. Skeen, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (Acting), as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development. In this role, she will be providing guidance and recommendations on investments to further advance CACI’s capabilities aimed at satisfying our customers’ future mission needs.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2024 guidance and represents our views as of January 24, 2024. Our revenue guidance reflects approximately $200 million of higher-than-expected material purchases by our customers, split evenly between the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2024. Our guidance also reflects lower diluted weighted average shares due to the effect of share repurchases.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2024 Current Guidance Prior Guidance Revenues $7,300 – $7,500 $7,200 – $7,400 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $450 – $465 $440 – $465 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $19.91 – $20.58 $19.38 – $20.48 Diluted weighted average shares 22.6 22.7 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $420 at least $410

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2024 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $75 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on second quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Revenues $ 1,833,934 $ 1,649,416 11.2 % $ 3,684,081 $ 3,255,175 13.2 % Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,255,251 1,094,314 14.7 % 2,528,169 2,150,086 17.6 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 409,355 388,303 5.4 % 813,988 770,384 5.7 % Depreciation and amortization 36,023 35,932 0.3 % 71,270 71,035 0.3 % Total costs of revenues 1,700,629 1,518,549 12.0 % 3,413,427 2,991,505 14.1 % Income from operations 133,305 130,867 1.9 % 270,654 263,670 2.6 % Interest expense and other, net 27,519 19,942 38.0 % 53,090 36,135 46.9 % Income before income taxes 105,786 110,925 -4.6 % 217,564 227,535 -4.4 % Income taxes 21,916 23,824 -8.0 % 47,647 51,309 -7.1 % Net income $ 83,870 $ 87,101 -3.7 % $ 169,917 $ 176,226 -3.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.76 $ 3.71 1.3 % $ 7.56 $ 7.51 0.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.74 $ 3.68 1.6 % $ 7.50 $ 7.44 0.8 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 22,282 23,506 -5.2 % 22,464 23,463 -4.3 % Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 22,407 23,676 -5.4 % 22,650 23,677 -4.3 %

CACI International Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,851 $ 115,776 Accounts receivable, net 947,452 894,946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 227,501 199,315 Total current assets 1,303,804 1,210,037 Goodwill 4,106,113 4,084,705 Intangible assets, net 474,964 507,835 Property, plant and equipment, net 190,199 199,519 Operating lease right-of-use assets 309,084 312,989 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 97,559 96,739 Accounts receivable, long-term 12,409 11,857 Other long-term assets 164,310 177,127 Total assets $ 6,658,442 $ 6,600,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 61,250 $ 45,938 Accounts payable 298,544 198,177 Accrued compensation and benefits 248,187 372,354 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 378,145 377,502 Total current liabilities 986,126 993,971 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,713,413 1,650,443 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 112,514 104,912 Deferred income taxes 55,293 120,545 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 323,919 329,432 Other long-term liabilities 231,553 177,171 Total liabilities 3,422,818 3,376,474 Total shareholders’ equity 3,235,624 3,224,334 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,658,442 $ 6,600,808

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 169,917 $ 176,226 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,270 71,035 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,095 1,126 Non-cash lease expense 33,835 34,909 Stock-based compensation expense 22,949 20,196 Deferred income taxes (25,770 ) (48,320 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (50,642 ) 55,518 Prepaid expenses and other assets (28,703 ) (30,322 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 90,769 28,157 Accrued compensation and benefits (124,640 ) (59,917 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 2,879 (5,110 ) Operating lease liabilities (38,206 ) (40,050 ) Long-term liabilities 17,099 3,642 Net cash provided by operating activities 141,852 207,090 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (29,410 ) (25,670 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (10,869 ) — Other 1,974 — Net cash used in investing activities (38,305 ) (25,670 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 1,531,500 1,101,500 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (1,454,313 ) (1,269,813 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 5,848 5,288 Repurchases of common stock (155,765 ) (5,286 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (18,061 ) (13,269 ) Net cash used in financing activities (90,791 ) (181,580 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 319 94 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,075 (66 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 115,776 114,804 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 128,851 $ 114,738

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,358,509 74.0 % $ 1,160,060 70.4 % $ 198,449 17.1 % Federal Civilian agencies 389,942 21.3 % 399,768 24.2 % (9,826 ) -2.5 % Commercial and other 85,483 4.7 % 89,588 5.4 % (4,105 ) -4.6 % Total $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 184,518 11.2 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 2,710,815 73.6 % $ 2,255,380 69.3 % $ 455,435 20.2 % Federal Civilian agencies 797,286 21.6 % 823,855 25.3 % (26,569 ) -3.2 % Commercial and other 175,980 4.8 % 175,940 5.4 % 40 — % Total $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 428,906 13.2 %

Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 1,102,474 60.1 % $ 953,344 57.8 % $ 149,130 15.6 % Fixed-price 519,544 28.3 % 509,356 30.9 % 10,188 2.0 % Time-and-materials 211,916 11.6 % 186,716 11.3 % 25,200 13.5 % Total $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 184,518 11.2 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 2,236,909 60.7 % $ 1,888,090 58.1 % $ 348,819 18.5 % Fixed-price 1,021,621 27.7 % 991,129 30.4 % 30,492 3.1 % Time-and-materials 425,551 11.6 % 375,956 11.5 % 49,595 13.2 % Total $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 428,906 13.2 %

Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 1,636,377 89.2 % $ 1,460,839 88.6 % $ 175,538 12.0 % Subcontractor 197,557 10.8 % 188,577 11.4 % 8,980 4.8 % Total $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 184,518 11.2 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 3,285,739 89.2 % $ 2,911,149 89.4 % $ 374,590 12.9 % Subcontractor 398,342 10.8 % 344,026 10.6 % 54,316 15.8 % Total $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 428,906 13.2 %

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 849,541 46.3 % $ 741,620 45.0 % $ 107,921 14.6 % Technology 984,393 53.7 % 907,796 55.0 % 76,597 8.4 % Total $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 1,649,416 100.0 % $ 184,518 11.2 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 1,727,635 46.9 % $ 1,475,823 45.3 % $ 251,812 17.1 % Technology 1,956,446 53.1 % 1,779,352 54.7 % 177,094 10.0 % Total $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 3,255,175 100.0 % $ 428,906 13.2 %

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 2,199,671 $ 3,488,834 $ (1,289,163 ) -37.0 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 5,268,914 $ 6,734,457 $ (1,465,543 ) -21.8 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Net income, as reported $ 83,870 $ 87,101 -3.7 % $ 169,917 $ 176,226 -3.6 % Intangible amortization expense 18,426 19,109 -3.6 % 36,792 38,223 -3.7 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (4,699 ) (4,949 ) -5.1 % (9,383 ) (9,899 ) -5.2 % Adjusted net income $ 97,597 $ 101,261 -3.6 % $ 197,326 $ 204,550 -3.5 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 3.74 $ 3.68 1.6 % $ 7.50 $ 7.44 0.8 % Intangible amortization expense 0.82 0.81 1.2 % 1.62 1.61 0.6 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.20 ) (0.21 ) -4.8 % (0.41 ) (0.41 ) — % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.36 $ 4.28 1.9 % $ 8.71 $ 8.64 0.8 % FY24 Guidance Range (in millions, except per share data) Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 396 — $ 411 Intangible amortization expense 73 — 73 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (19 ) — (19 ) Adjusted net income $ 450 — $ 465 FY24 Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 17.52 — $ 18.19 Intangible amortization expense 3.23 — 3.23 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.84 ) — (0.84 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 19.91 — $ 20.58

(1) Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.5% and 25.9% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (Unaudited)

The Company views EBITDA and EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance.

