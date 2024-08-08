CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Annual revenues of $7.7 billion, up 14% YoY

Annual net income of $419.9 million; Diluted EPS of $18.60, up 13% YoY

Annual adjusted net income of $475.1 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $21.05, up 12% YoY

Annual EBITDA of $798.0 million and EBITDA margin of 10.4%

Annual contract awards of $14.2 billion and book-to-bill of 1.9x

Company committed to continued healthy cash flow in Fiscal Year 2025, driven by revenue growth, strong margins, and efficient capital management

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government customers, announced results today for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024, and issued guidance for fiscal year 2025.





“CACI’s exceptional fiscal year 2024 financial performance is the result of the relentless execution of our strategy. Our results were strong across the board, including achieving organic growth in the mid-teens, and delivering on our margin and cash flow expectations,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “With more than $14 billion of awards, we continue to demonstrate our ability to win in the marketplace with differentiated capabilities that address our customers’ most critical national security needs. Our industry-leading business development efforts drove a 22% increase in our backlog, boosting it to $32 billion. Overall, our FY24 performance expands our ability to deliver value for our customers and shareholders throughout fiscal year 2025 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Three Months Ended (in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,038.3 $ 1,703.1 19.7 % Income from operations $ 197.8 $ 148.8 32.9 % Net income $ 134.7 $ 107.8 25.0 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 148.7 $ 121.9 22.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 5.98 $ 4.68 27.8 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 6.61 $ 5.30 24.7 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 234.9 $ 185.7 26.5 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 157.2 $ 124.8 26.0 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 134.6 $ 101.9 32.1 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 46 48

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was a reduction of 6 days and 7 days, respectively.

Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 19.7 percent year-over-year, driven by 18.5 percent organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was driven by higher income from operations and share repurchases earlier in the year, partially offset by a higher tax provision. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven primarily by higher net income and strong working capital management.

Fourth Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the fourth quarter totaled $5.4 billion, with nearly 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was awarded an eight-year contract worth up to $2 billion to provide digital solutions technology to standardize and centralize 11 of NASA’s IT services under the NASA Consolidated Applications and Platform Services (NCAPS) award. NCAPS expands CACI’s current relationship with NASA and will bring enterprise-wide automation across more than 200 systems from various NASA locations into a single program, enhancing efficiency and boosting productivity.

CACI was awarded a ten-year expertise contract valued at up to $450 million to support the Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC), an operational center of U.S. Space Forces – Space and the Department of Defense’s center of excellence for navigation warfare (NAVWAR). CACI will provide 24/7 operations support, joint and operational planning, adversary positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capability and order of battle assessment, and other tasks that inform and enhance joint force, DoD combatant commander, interagency, and allied NAVWAR requirements.

CACI was awarded a five-year technology task order valued at up to $416 million to design, produce, and deliver complex, customized radio frequency (RF) systems for the U.S. Army’s signals intelligence (SIGINT) missions. As part of the Exploit, Enhance, Enable and Influence-TENCAP (E3I-T) work, CACI will begin deploying new, upgraded hardware systems this year.

CACI was awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $414 million to provide expertise and unmanned systems support to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center to enable warfighter rapid response to current and emerging threats.

CACI was awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $319 million to provide intelligence systems expertise to the U.S. Army, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Software Engineering Center (SEC), Electronic Warfare & Sensors Directorate (IEWSD), Army Reprogramming Analysis Team-Program Office (ARAT-PO). Through the ARAT task order, CACI will help the Army, other services, and foreign military partners establish a state-of-the-art, on-demand environment that provides the most current threat data possible to support multi-domain operations.

CACI was awarded a six-year expertise task order valued at up to $239 million to provide intelligence analysis and operations to the U.S. Army commands in Europe and Africa. Under the Theater Military Intelligence Support Services (TMISS) task order, CACI will deliver comprehensive all-source and single-discipline intelligence expertise tailored to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) AORs during peacetime activity as well as crisis and contingency.

CACI was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract worth approximately $100 million for the Terrestrial Layer System Brigade Combat Team Manpack (TLS BCT Manpack) by the U.S. Army. CACI will deliver a tailorable, modular, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) solution that integrates and delivers significantly improved signals intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities to soldiers at the tactical edge.

Total backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $31.6 billion compared with $25.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 22 percent. Funded backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $3.8 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago, an increase of 3 percent.

Additional Highlights

CACI’s optical communications technology was used by NASA to successfully send data from its Psyche spacecraft to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, a distance of more than 200 million kilometers, as part of the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment. Additionally, NASA will continue to leverage CACI’s optical technology for DSOC as the range is extended.

CACI hired Retired Lieutenant General Bob Marion as a Senior Vice President in the new role of corporate strategic advisor. In this new position, Marion will provide insight on critical industry and acquisition issues as an active member of the team charged with leading efforts to augment CACI’s growing national security business.

CACI Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael “Mike” A. Daniels, received the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his career as a technology leader and for promoting a thriving economy within the Commonwealth, supported by a world-class workforce.

Fiscal Year Results

Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except earnings per share) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Revenues $ 7,659.8 $ 6,702.5 14.3 % Income from operations $ 649.7 $ 567.5 14.5 % Net income $ 419.9 $ 384.7 9.1 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 475.1 $ 440.9 7.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 18.60 $ 16.43 13.2 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 21.05 $ 18.83 11.8 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 798.0 $ 716.0 11.5 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 447.3 $ 345.8 29.3 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 383.6 $ 282.1 36.0 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Revenues in fiscal year 2024 increased 14.3 percent year-over-year, driven by 13.7 percent organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was driven by higher income from operations and share repurchases, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax provision. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by higher net income, lower tax payments including those related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021 and Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and strong working capital management.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2025 guidance and represents our views as of August 7, 2024.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance Revenues $7,900 – $8,100 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $505 – $525 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $22.44 – $23.33 Diluted weighted average shares 22.5 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $425

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2025 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $55 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and an approximately $40 million cash tax refund related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, August 8, 2024 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on fourth quarter and full year results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,038,295 $ 1,703,101 19.7 % $ 7,659,832 $ 6,702,546 14.3 % Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,328,468 1,108,861 19.8 % 5,147,540 4,402,728 16.9 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 476,317 410,135 16.1 % 1,720,439 1,590,754 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization 35,760 35,309 1.3 % 142,145 141,564 0.4 % Total costs of revenues 1,840,545 1,554,305 18.4 % 7,010,124 6,135,046 14.3 % Income from operations 197,750 148,796 32.9 % 649,708 567,500 14.5 % Interest expense and other, net 24,301 24,156 0.6 % 105,059 83,861 25.3 % Income before income taxes 173,449 124,640 39.2 % 544,649 483,639 12.6 % Income taxes 38,792 16,873 129.9 % 124,725 98,904 26.1 % Net income $ 134,657 $ 107,767 25.0 % $ 419,924 $ 384,735 9.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 6.04 $ 4.73 27.7 % $ 18.76 $ 16.59 13.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 5.98 $ 4.68 27.8 % $ 18.60 $ 16.43 13.2 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 22,300 22,795 -2.2 % 22,381 23,196 -3.5 % Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 22,510 23,012 -2.2 % 22,573 23,413 -3.6 %

CACI International Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,961 $ 115,776 Accounts receivable, net 1,031,311 894,946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 209,257 199,315 Total current assets 1,374,529 1,210,037 Goodwill 4,154,844 4,084,705 Intangible assets, net 474,354 507,835 Property, plant and equipment, net 195,443 199,519 Operating lease right-of-use assets 305,637 312,989 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 99,339 96,739 Accounts receivable, long-term 13,311 11,857 Other long-term assets 178,644 177,127 Total assets $ 6,796,101 $ 6,600,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 61,250 $ 45,938 Accounts payable 287,142 198,177 Accrued compensation and benefits 316,514 372,354 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 413,354 377,502 Total current liabilities 1,078,260 993,971 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,481,387 1,650,443 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 111,208 104,912 Deferred income taxes 169,808 120,545 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 325,046 329,432 Other long-term liabilities 112,185 177,171 Total liabilities 3,277,894 3,376,474 Total shareholders’ equity 3,518,207 3,224,334 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,796,101 $ 6,600,808

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 419,924 $ 384,735 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 142,145 141,564 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,194 2,233 Non-cash lease expense 67,898 69,400 Stock-based compensation expense 53,904 39,643 Deferred income taxes (49,763 ) (146,013 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (127,878 ) 32,081 Prepaid expenses and other assets 580 (43,568 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 125,173 (6,629 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (58,352 ) (34,422 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (27,227 ) 10,997 Operating lease liabilities (73,905 ) (75,586 ) Long-term liabilities 22,638 13,621 Net cash provided by operating activities 497,331 388,056 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (63,686 ) (63,717 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (90,240 ) (14,462 ) Other 1,974 2,462 Net cash used in investing activities (151,952 ) (75,717 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 3,102,000 3,238,000 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (3,257,938 ) (3,276,625 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 11,290 10,225 Repurchases of common stock (161,487 ) (273,235 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (20,760 ) (14,473 ) Net cash used in financing activities (326,895 ) (316,108 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (299 ) 4,741 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 18,185 972 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 115,776 114,804 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 133,961 $ 115,776

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,532,329 75.2 % $ 1,263,390 74.2 % $ 268,939 21.3 % Federal Civilian agencies 409,762 20.1 % 353,828 20.8 % 55,934 15.8 % Commercial and other 96,204 4.7 % 85,883 5.0 % 10,321 12.0 % Total $ 2,038,295 100.0 % $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 335,194 19.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 5,695,408 74.4 % $ 4,817,470 71.9 % $ 877,938 18.2 % Federal Civilian agencies 1,588,262 20.7 % 1,533,295 22.9 % 54,967 3.6 % Commercial and other 376,162 4.9 % 351,781 5.2 % 24,381 6.9 % Total $ 7,659,832 100.0 % $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 957,286 14.3 %

Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 1,243,561 61.0 % $ 999,947 58.8 % $ 243,614 24.4 % Fixed-price 548,571 26.9 % 503,053 29.5 % 45,518 9.0 % Time-and-materials 246,163 12.1 % 200,101 11.7 % 46,062 23.0 % Total $ 2,038,295 100.0 % $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 335,194 19.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 4,654,689 60.8 % $ 3,896,725 58.1 % $ 757,964 19.5 % Fixed-price 2,091,179 27.3 % 2,023,968 30.2 % 67,211 3.3 % Time-and-materials 913,964 11.9 % 781,853 11.7 % 132,111 16.9 % Total $ 7,659,832 100.0 % $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 957,286 14.3 %

Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 1,822,333 89.4 % $ 1,505,818 88.4 % $ 316,515 21.0 % Subcontractor 215,962 10.6 % 197,283 11.6 % 18,679 9.5 % Total $ 2,038,295 100.0 % $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 335,194 19.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 6,849,849 89.4 % $ 5,973,700 89.1 % $ 876,149 14.7 % Subcontractor 809,983 10.6 % 728,846 10.9 % 81,137 11.1 % Total $ 7,659,832 100.0 % $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 957,286 14.3 %

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 912,399 44.8 % $ 803,249 47.2 % $ 109,150 13.6 % Technology 1,125,896 55.2 % 899,852 52.8 % 226,044 25.1 % Total $ 2,038,295 100.0 % $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 335,194 19.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 3,556,989 46.4 % $ 3,091,372 46.1 % $ 465,617 15.1 % Technology 4,102,843 53.6 % 3,611,174 53.9 % 491,669 13.6 % Total $ 7,659,832 100.0 % $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 957,286 14.3 %

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 5,420,636 $ 2,324,891 $ 3,095,745 133.2 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 14,192,908 $ 10,118,442 $ 4,074,466 40.3 %

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:



Lorraine Corcoran, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Investor Relations:



George Price, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com

Read full story here