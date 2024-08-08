CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Annual revenues of $7.7 billion, up 14% YoY
Annual net income of $419.9 million; Diluted EPS of $18.60, up 13% YoY
Annual adjusted net income of $475.1 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $21.05, up 12% YoY
Annual EBITDA of $798.0 million and EBITDA margin of 10.4%
Annual contract awards of $14.2 billion and book-to-bill of 1.9x
Company committed to continued healthy cash flow in Fiscal Year 2025, driven by revenue growth, strong margins, and efficient capital management
“CACI’s exceptional fiscal year 2024 financial performance is the result of the relentless execution of our strategy. Our results were strong across the board, including achieving organic growth in the mid-teens, and delivering on our margin and cash flow expectations,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “With more than $14 billion of awards, we continue to demonstrate our ability to win in the marketplace with differentiated capabilities that address our customers’ most critical national security needs. Our industry-leading business development efforts drove a 22% increase in our backlog, boosting it to $32 billion. Overall, our FY24 performance expands our ability to deliver value for our customers and shareholders throughout fiscal year 2025 and beyond.”
Fourth Quarter Results
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
2,038.3
|
|
$
|
1,703.1
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
197.8
|
|
$
|
148.8
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
134.7
|
|
$
|
107.8
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
148.7
|
|
$
|
121.9
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.98
|
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
6.61
|
|
$
|
5.30
|
|
24.7
|
%
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
234.9
|
|
$
|
185.7
|
|
26.5
|
%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1
|
$
|
157.2
|
|
$
|
124.8
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
134.6
|
|
$
|
101.9
|
|
32.1
|
%
|
Days sales outstanding (DSO)2
|
|
46
|
|
|
48
|
|
|(1)
|
This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
|(2)
|
The DSO calculations for three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was a reduction of 6 days and 7 days, respectively.
Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 19.7 percent year-over-year, driven by 18.5 percent organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was driven by higher income from operations and share repurchases earlier in the year, partially offset by a higher tax provision. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven primarily by higher net income and strong working capital management.
Fourth Quarter Contract Awards
Contract awards in the fourth quarter totaled $5.4 billion, with nearly 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:
- CACI was awarded an eight-year contract worth up to $2 billion to provide digital solutions technology to standardize and centralize 11 of NASA’s IT services under the NASA Consolidated Applications and Platform Services (NCAPS) award. NCAPS expands CACI’s current relationship with NASA and will bring enterprise-wide automation across more than 200 systems from various NASA locations into a single program, enhancing efficiency and boosting productivity.
- CACI was awarded a ten-year expertise contract valued at up to $450 million to support the Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC), an operational center of U.S. Space Forces – Space and the Department of Defense’s center of excellence for navigation warfare (NAVWAR). CACI will provide 24/7 operations support, joint and operational planning, adversary positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capability and order of battle assessment, and other tasks that inform and enhance joint force, DoD combatant commander, interagency, and allied NAVWAR requirements.
- CACI was awarded a five-year technology task order valued at up to $416 million to design, produce, and deliver complex, customized radio frequency (RF) systems for the U.S. Army’s signals intelligence (SIGINT) missions. As part of the Exploit, Enhance, Enable and Influence-TENCAP (E3I-T) work, CACI will begin deploying new, upgraded hardware systems this year.
- CACI was awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $414 million to provide expertise and unmanned systems support to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center to enable warfighter rapid response to current and emerging threats.
- CACI was awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $319 million to provide intelligence systems expertise to the U.S. Army, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Software Engineering Center (SEC), Electronic Warfare & Sensors Directorate (IEWSD), Army Reprogramming Analysis Team-Program Office (ARAT-PO). Through the ARAT task order, CACI will help the Army, other services, and foreign military partners establish a state-of-the-art, on-demand environment that provides the most current threat data possible to support multi-domain operations.
- CACI was awarded a six-year expertise task order valued at up to $239 million to provide intelligence analysis and operations to the U.S. Army commands in Europe and Africa. Under the Theater Military Intelligence Support Services (TMISS) task order, CACI will deliver comprehensive all-source and single-discipline intelligence expertise tailored to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) AORs during peacetime activity as well as crisis and contingency.
- CACI was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract worth approximately $100 million for the Terrestrial Layer System Brigade Combat Team Manpack (TLS BCT Manpack) by the U.S. Army. CACI will deliver a tailorable, modular, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) solution that integrates and delivers significantly improved signals intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities to soldiers at the tactical edge.
Total backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $31.6 billion compared with $25.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 22 percent. Funded backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $3.8 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago, an increase of 3 percent.
Additional Highlights
- CACI’s optical communications technology was used by NASA to successfully send data from its Psyche spacecraft to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, a distance of more than 200 million kilometers, as part of the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment. Additionally, NASA will continue to leverage CACI’s optical technology for DSOC as the range is extended.
- CACI hired Retired Lieutenant General Bob Marion as a Senior Vice President in the new role of corporate strategic advisor. In this new position, Marion will provide insight on critical industry and acquisition issues as an active member of the team charged with leading efforts to augment CACI’s growing national security business.
- CACI Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael “Mike” A. Daniels, received the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his career as a technology leader and for promoting a thriving economy within the Commonwealth, supported by a world-class workforce.
Fiscal Year Results
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in millions, except earnings per share)
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2023
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
7,659.8
|
|
$
|
6,702.5
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
649.7
|
|
$
|
567.5
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
419.9
|
|
$
|
384.7
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
475.1
|
|
$
|
440.9
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
18.60
|
|
$
|
16.43
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
21.05
|
|
$
|
18.83
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
798.0
|
|
$
|
716.0
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1
|
$
|
447.3
|
|
$
|
345.8
|
|
29.3
|
%
|
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
383.6
|
|
$
|
282.1
|
|
36.0
|
%
|(1)
|
This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
Revenues in fiscal year 2024 increased 14.3 percent year-over-year, driven by 13.7 percent organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was driven by higher income from operations and share repurchases, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax provision. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by higher net income, lower tax payments including those related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021 and Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and strong working capital management.
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2025 guidance and represents our views as of August 7, 2024.
|
(in millions, except earnings per share)
|
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|
Revenues
|
$7,900 – $8,100
|
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$505 – $525
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$22.44 – $23.33
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
22.5
|
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2
|
at least $425
|(1)
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
|(2)
|
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2025 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $55 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and an approximately $40 million cash tax refund related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
|
CACI International Inc
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2023
|
|
% Change
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2023
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
2,038,295
|
|
$
|
1,703,101
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,659,832
|
|
$
|
6,702,546
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Costs of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs
|
|
1,328,468
|
|
|
1,108,861
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
|
5,147,540
|
|
|
4,402,728
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
Indirect costs and selling expenses
|
|
476,317
|
|
|
410,135
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
1,720,439
|
|
|
1,590,754
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
35,760
|
|
|
35,309
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
142,145
|
|
|
141,564
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
1,840,545
|
|
|
1,554,305
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
7,010,124
|
|
|
6,135,046
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
|
197,750
|
|
|
148,796
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
|
649,708
|
|
|
567,500
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
|
24,301
|
|
|
24,156
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
105,059
|
|
|
83,861
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
173,449
|
|
|
124,640
|
|
39.2
|
%
|
|
|
544,649
|
|
|
483,639
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
Income taxes
|
|
38,792
|
|
|
16,873
|
|
129.9
|
%
|
|
|
124,725
|
|
|
98,904
|
|
26.1
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
134,657
|
|
$
|
107,767
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
419,924
|
|
$
|
384,735
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
6.04
|
|
$
|
4.73
|
|
27.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
18.76
|
|
$
|
16.59
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.98
|
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
18.60
|
|
$
|
16.43
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in per share computations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|
|
22,300
|
|
|
22,795
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
|
|
22,381
|
|
|
23,196
|
|
-3.5
|
%
|
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
22,510
|
|
|
23,012
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
|
|
22,573
|
|
|
23,413
|
|
-3.6
|
%
|
CACI International Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
133,961
|
|
$
|
115,776
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,031,311
|
|
|
894,946
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
209,257
|
|
|
199,315
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,374,529
|
|
|
1,210,037
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
4,154,844
|
|
|
4,084,705
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
474,354
|
|
|
507,835
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
195,443
|
|
|
199,519
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
305,637
|
|
|
312,989
|
Supplemental retirement savings plan assets
|
|
99,339
|
|
|
96,739
|
Accounts receivable, long-term
|
|
13,311
|
|
|
11,857
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
178,644
|
|
|
177,127
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,796,101
|
|
$
|
6,600,808
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
61,250
|
|
$
|
45,938
|
Accounts payable
|
|
287,142
|
|
|
198,177
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
316,514
|
|
|
372,354
|
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|
|
413,354
|
|
|
377,502
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,078,260
|
|
|
993,971
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
1,481,387
|
|
|
1,650,443
|
Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion
|
|
111,208
|
|
|
104,912
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
169,808
|
|
|
120,545
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
325,046
|
|
|
329,432
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
112,185
|
|
|
177,171
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,277,894
|
|
|
3,376,474
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
3,518,207
|
|
|
3,224,334
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
6,796,101
|
|
$
|
6,600,808
|
CACI International Inc
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2023
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
419,924
|
|
|
$
|
384,735
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
142,145
|
|
|
|
141,564
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
67,898
|
|
|
|
69,400
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
53,904
|
|
|
|
39,643
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(49,763
|
)
|
|
|
(146,013
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(127,878
|
)
|
|
|
32,081
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
580
|
|
|
|
(43,568
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|
|
125,173
|
|
|
|
(6,629
|
)
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
(58,352
|
)
|
|
|
(34,422
|
)
|
Income taxes payable and receivable
|
|
(27,227
|
)
|
|
|
10,997
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(73,905
|
)
|
|
|
(75,586
|
)
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
22,638
|
|
|
|
13,621
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
497,331
|
|
|
|
388,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(63,686
|
)
|
|
|
(63,717
|
)
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(90,240
|
)
|
|
|
(14,462
|
)
|
Other
|
|
1,974
|
|
|
|
2,462
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(151,952
|
)
|
|
|
(75,717
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities
|
|
3,102,000
|
|
|
|
3,238,000
|
|
Principal payments made under bank credit facilities
|
|
(3,257,938
|
)
|
|
|
(3,276,625
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans
|
|
11,290
|
|
|
|
10,225
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(161,487
|
)
|
|
|
(273,235
|
)
|
Payment of taxes for equity transactions
|
|
(20,760
|
)
|
|
|
(14,473
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(326,895
|
)
|
|
|
(316,108
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
4,741
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
18,185
|
|
|
|
972
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
115,776
|
|
|
|
114,804
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
$
|
133,961
|
|
|
$
|
115,776
|
|
Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Department of Defense
|
$
|
1,532,329
|
|
75.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,263,390
|
|
74.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
268,939
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
Federal Civilian agencies
|
|
409,762
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
|
353,828
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
55,934
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
Commercial and other
|
|
96,204
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
85,883
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
10,321
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,038,295
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,703,101
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
335,194
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Department of Defense
|
$
|
5,695,408
|
|
74.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,817,470
|
|
71.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
877,938
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
Federal Civilian agencies
|
|
1,588,262
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
|
1,533,295
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
|
|
54,967
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
Commercial and other
|
|
376,162
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
351,781
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
24,381
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
7,659,832
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,702,546
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
957,286
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Cost-plus-fee
|
$
|
1,243,561
|
|
61.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
999,947
|
|
58.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
243,614
|
|
24.4
|
%
|
Fixed-price
|
|
548,571
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
|
503,053
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
45,518
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Time-and-materials
|
|
246,163
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
200,101
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
46,062
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,038,295
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,703,101
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
335,194
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Cost-plus-fee
|
$
|
4,654,689
|
|
60.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,896,725
|
|
58.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
757,964
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Fixed-price
|
|
2,091,179
|
|
27.3
|
%
|
|
|
2,023,968
|
|
30.2
|
%
|
|
|
67,211
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Time-and-materials
|
|
913,964
|
|
11.9
|
%
|
|
|
781,853
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
132,111
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
7,659,832
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,702,546
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
957,286
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Prime contractor
|
$
|
1,822,333
|
|
89.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,505,818
|
|
88.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
316,515
|
|
21.0
|
%
|
Subcontractor
|
|
215,962
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
197,283
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
18,679
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,038,295
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,703,101
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
335,194
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Prime contractor
|
$
|
6,849,849
|
|
89.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,973,700
|
|
89.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
876,149
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
Subcontractor
|
|
809,983
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
728,846
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
81,137
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
7,659,832
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,702,546
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
957,286
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Expertise
|
$
|
912,399
|
|
44.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
803,249
|
|
47.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
109,150
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Technology
|
|
1,125,896
|
|
55.2
|
%
|
|
|
899,852
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
|
226,044
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,038,295
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,703,101
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
335,194
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Expertise
|
$
|
3,556,989
|
|
46.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,091,372
|
|
46.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
465,617
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
Technology
|
|
4,102,843
|
|
53.6
|
%
|
|
|
3,611,174
|
|
53.9
|
%
|
|
|
491,669
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
7,659,832
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,702,546
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
957,286
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Contract Awards (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Contract Awards
|
$
|
5,420,636
|
|
$
|
2,324,891
|
|
$
|
3,095,745
|
|
133.2
|
%
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
6/30/2024
|
6/30/2023
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Contract Awards
|
$
|
14,192,908
|
|
$
|
10,118,442
|
|
$
|
4,074,466
|
|
40.3
|
%
