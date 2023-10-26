CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2024 First Quarter and Raises Fiscal Year Revenue, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Free Cash Flow Guidance

Revenues of $1.9 billion

Net income of $86.0 million and diluted EPS of $3.76

Adjusted net income of $99.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.36

Contract awards of $3.1 billion and book-to-bill of 1.7x

“Our first quarter results represent a great start to fiscal year 2024 and underscore the exceptional execution of our business,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “The business is performing well and ahead of our expectations at this point in the year. We are strategically positioned in the right markets with differentiated capabilities. As a result, we continue to win high-value, enduring work that supports our long-term value creation goals of delivering top-line growth, strong profitability, and robust free cash flow. Our financial strength enables us to opportunistically deploy capital, most recently by repurchasing an additional $150 million of our stock representing about two percent of our outstanding shares. Given our year-to-date performance and strong position, we are raising our fiscal year 2024 revenue, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow guidance.”

First Quarter Results

(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 % Change Revenues $ 1,850.1 $ 1,605.8 15.2 % Income from operations $ 137.3 $ 132.8 3.4 % Net income $ 86.0 $ 89.1 -3.5 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 99.7 $ 103.3 -3.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.76 $ 3.76 0.0 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 4.36 $ 4.36 0.0 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 174.2 $ 170.0 2.5 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 93.3 $ 142.9 -34.8 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 79.3 $ 130.2 -39.1 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 49 48

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 5 days and 8 days, respectively.

Revenues in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 15 percent year-over-year, driven by organic growth, which included approximately $100 million of higher-than-expected material purchases by our customers. The higher material purchases contributed approximately six points of revenue growth with no material contribution to profit. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were unchanged year-over-year, with higher income from operations, lower tax provision, and share repurchases offset by higher interest expense. Cash from operations, excluding MARPA was influenced primarily by higher revenue and the associated temporary effect on working capital.

First Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the first quarter totaled $3.1 billion, with over 50 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was awarded an eight-year, single-award technology task order valued at up to $1.3 billion to provide global enterprise network modernization to an Intelligence Community customer. CACI recognized approximately $750 million of award and backlog value based on current requirements in its first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

CACI was awarded a five-year expertise contract, with a maximum ceiling value of $917 million, to continue to provide complete life cycle software and systems engineering to improve battlespace awareness for the U.S. Air Force. This contract award significantly expands CACI’s long-standing work. Under the contract, CACI will implement Agile and adaptable processes to develop software and data analysis capabilities to advance and modernize command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) programs. These capabilities will enhance information dissemination and decision-making across the Air Force and intelligence community, improve information security, and meet program mission objectives.

CACI was awarded a five-year expertise task order worth up to $420 million to continue to provide program management, engineering, administration, procurement, logistics, mechanical, and technical support to the Department of Defense (DoD).

CACI was awarded a five-year technology task order valued at up to $219 million to provide cyber defense and C5ISR support to the DoD.

CACI was awarded a four-year single-award, IDIQ expertise contract worth up to $150 million to continue its support of spaceflight systems, simulation, and software for NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC). The program provides advanced aerospace engineering for crewed spacecraft systems, development of simulation and Virtual Reality (VR) applications, and software in support of human space flight. This award builds on more than three decades of CACI’s dedicated support for JSC’s mission.

Total backlog as of September 30, 2023 was $26.7 billion compared with $24.9 billion a year ago, an increase of 7 percent. Funded backlog as of September 30, 2023 was $4.2 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago, an increase of 14 percent.

Additional Highlights

CACI appointed Stanton D. Sloane to its Board of Directors where he will serve as an independent director on the Board. Sloane began his career in 1984 with General Electric Aerospace, which subsequently merged to become a business of Martin Marietta, then Lockheed Martin, in the 1990s. He held a variety of executive roles including engineering, program management, and business development. In 2004, he was promoted to Executive Vice President, Integrated Systems and Solutions, one of the major divisions of Lockheed Martin.

CACI was named to Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2023 for the second consecutive year. Separately, CACI was named a Top Workplace in San Antonio by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. for a fifth consecutive year.

CACI announced a new, multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further advance the company’s application of AWS services as a trusted provider of secure, agile, innovative solutions that can be rapidly adopted by customers in the U.S. government. CACI will build on its successful Agile-at-scale delivery execution model by applying a similar approach to enhance and scale cloud adoption through this SCA.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2024 guidance and represents our views as of October 25, 2023. Our revenue guidance now reflects approximately $200 million of higher-than-expected material purchases by our customers, split evenly between the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2024. This revenue has no material contribution to profit. Our guidance also now reflects lower diluted weighted average shares due to the effect of the share repurchases made during the first quarter. Higher free cash flow reflects first quarter results and confidence in our expectations for the year.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2024 Current Guidance Prior Guidance Revenues $7,200 – $7,400 $7,000 – $7,200 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $440 – $465 $440 – $465 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $19.38 – $20.48 $19.13 – $20.22 Diluted weighted average shares 22.7 23.0 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $410 at least $400

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2024 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $75 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on first quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 % Change Revenues $ 1,850,147 $ 1,605,759 15.2 % Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,272,918 1,055,772 20.6 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 404,633 382,081 5.9 % Depreciation and amortization 35,247 35,103 0.4 % Total costs of revenues 1,712,798 1,472,956 16.3 % Income from operations 137,349 132,803 3.4 % Interest expense and other, net 25,571 16,193 57.9 % Income before income taxes 111,778 116,610 -4.1 % Income taxes 25,731 27,485 -6.4 % Net income $ 86,047 $ 89,125 -3.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.80 $ 3.81 -0.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.76 $ 3.76 0.0 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 22,647 23,420 -3.3 % Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 22,894 23,678 -3.3 %

CACI International Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,546 $ 115,776 Accounts receivable, net 1,002,638 894,946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 238,227 199,315 Total current assets 1,366,411 1,210,037 Goodwill 4,078,368 4,084,705 Intangible assets, net 489,126 507,835 Property, plant and equipment, net 196,579 199,519 Operating lease right-of-use assets 313,812 312,989 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 94,211 96,739 Accounts receivable, long-term 13,296 11,857 Other long-term assets 185,668 177,127 Total assets $ 6,737,471 $ 6,600,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 53,594 $ 45,938 Accounts payable 356,439 198,177 Accrued compensation and benefits 281,838 372,354 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 408,256 377,502 Total current liabilities 1,100,127 993,971 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,735,677 1,650,443 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 108,712 104,912 Deferred income taxes 101,513 120,545 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 332,675 329,432 Other long-term liabilities 194,734 177,171 Total liabilities 3,573,438 3,376,474 Total shareholders’ equity 3,164,033 3,224,334 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,737,471 $ 6,600,808

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 86,047 $ 89,125 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,247 35,103 Amortization of deferred financing costs 547 564 Non-cash lease expense 16,932 17,319 Stock-based compensation expense 10,024 8,439 Deferred income taxes (7,812 ) (31,177 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (111,159 ) 126,859 Prepaid expenses and other assets (37,343 ) (34,438 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 154,469 (52,598 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (90,511 ) (31,048 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 23,803 35,514 Operating lease liabilities (17,800 ) (19,903 ) Long-term liabilities 7,644 1,084 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,088 144,843 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (13,991 ) (12,771 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (347 ) — Other 1,974 — Net cash used in investing activities (12,364 ) (12,771 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 732,500 378,000 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (640,156 ) (483,656 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 3,156 2,791 Repurchases of common stock (140,364 ) (2,647 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (697 ) (584 ) Net cash used in financing activities (45,561 ) (106,096 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,393 ) (4,144 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,770 21,832 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 115,776 114,804 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 125,546 $ 136,636

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,352,306 73.1 % $ 1,095,320 68.2 % $ 256,986 23.5 % Federal Civilian agencies 407,344 22.0 % 424,087 26.4 % (16,743 ) -3.9 % Commercial and other 90,497 4.9 % 86,352 5.4 % 4,145 4.8 % Total $ 1,850,147 100.0 % $ 1,605,759 100.0 % $ 244,388 15.2 %

Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 1,134,435 61.4 % $ 934,746 58.2 % $ 199,689 21.4 % Fixed-price 502,077 27.1 % 481,773 30.0 % 20,304 4.2 % Time-and-materials 213,635 11.5 % 189,240 11.8 % 24,395 12.9 % Total $ 1,850,147 100.0 % $ 1,605,759 100.0 % $ 244,388 15.2 %

Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 1,649,362 89.1 % $ 1,450,310 90.3 % $ 199,052 13.7 % Subcontractor 200,785 10.9 % 155,449 9.7 % 45,336 29.2 % Total $ 1,850,147 100.0 % $ 1,605,759 100.0 % $ 244,388 15.2 %

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 878,094 47.5 % $ 734,203 45.7 % $ 143,891 19.6 % Technology 972,053 52.5 % 871,556 54.3 % 100,497 11.5 % Total $ 1,850,147 100.0 % $ 1,605,759 100.0 % $ 244,388 15.2 %

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 3,069,243 $ 3,245,622 $ (176,379 ) -5.4 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 % Change Net income, as reported $ 86,047 $ 89,125 -3.5 % Intangible amortization expense 18,366 19,114 -3.9 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (4,684 ) (4,950 ) -5.4 % Adjusted net income $ 99,729 $ 103,289 -3.4 % Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 3.76 $ 3.76 0.0 % Intangible amortization expense 0.80 0.81 -1.2 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.20 ) (0.21 ) -4.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.36 $ 4.36 0.0 % FY24 Guidance Range (in millions, except per share data) Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 386 — $ 411 Intangible amortization expense 72 — 72 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (18 ) — (18 ) Adjusted net income $ 440 — $ 465 FY24 Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 17.00 — $ 18.11 Intangible amortization expense 3.17 — 3.17 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.79 ) — (0.80 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 19.38 — $ 20.48

(1) Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.5% and 25.9% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (Unaudited)

The Company views EBITDA and EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. EBITDA is a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with those of other companies. We define EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense (including depreciation within direct costs). We consider EBITDA to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets, amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations, which we do not believe are indicative of our operating performance. EBITDA margin is divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 % Change Net income $ 86,047 $ 89,125 -3.5 % Plus: Income taxes 25,731 27,485 -6.4 % Interest income and expense, net 25,571 16,193 57.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts within direct costs 36,889 37,231 -0.9 % EBITDA $ 174,238 $ 170,034 2.5 % Three Months Ended (in thousands) 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 % Change Revenues, as reported $ 1,850,147 $ 1,605,759 15.2 % EBITDA 174,238 170,034 2.5 % EBITDA margin 9.4 % 10.6 %

