CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter

Revenues of $1.7 billion, 10% YoY growth
Net income of $100.7 million and Diluted EPS of $4.33
Adjusted EBITDA of $191.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 11.0%
Adjusted net income of $114.5 million and Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.92
Raising Fiscal Year 2023 guidance for Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced results today for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.
John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued successful execution of our strategy. We delivered double-digit revenue growth, strong profitability, and solid cash flow. CACI is winning and executing in the marketplace with differentiated Technology and Expertise, growing our backlog, and pursuing a strong pipeline of additional opportunities. Given our year-to-date performance and strong position, we are raising our fiscal year 2023 revenue and earnings guidance.”
Third Quarter Results
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO)
|
3/31/2023
|
|
3/31/2022
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,744.3
|
|
$
|
1,584.0
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
155.0
|
|
$
|
125.4
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
100.7
|
|
$
|
95.4
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
114.5
|
|
$
|
109.6
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
4.33
|
|
$
|
4.04
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
4.92
|
|
$
|
4.64
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
191.8
|
|
$
|
161.5
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1
|
$
|
56.1
|
|
$
|
314.1
|
|
-82.1
|
%
|
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$
|
41.0
|
|
$
|
296.9
|
|
-86.2
|
%
|
Days sales outstanding (DSO)2
|
|
53
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
(1)
|
This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
|(2)
|The DSO calculations for three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 6 days and 8 days, respectively.
Revenues in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 10 percent year-over-year, driven entirely by organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenue and gross profit. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased due to higher operating income, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax rate. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA and free cash flow decreased primarily as a result of tax benefits from method changes in the year ago quarter.
Third Quarter Contract Awards
Contract awards in the third quarter totaled $1.1 billion, with approximately 50 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:
- CACI was awarded a $100 million extension to continue mission software development support for the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) program. DCGS is the Air Force’s primary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) planning and direction, collection, processing and exploitation, analysis and dissemination (PCPAD) weapon system. The system employs a global communications architecture that connects multiple intelligence platforms and sensors. The contract extension allows CACI to continue to enhance and modernize system capabilities with tools that enable warfighters to process and disseminate intelligence data.
- CACI was awarded a $46 million single-award task order to provide mission expertise and analysis in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) categories to support the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC).
Total backlog as of March 31, 2023 was $25.3 billion compared with $23.5 billion a year ago, an increase of 8 percent. Funded backlog as of March 31, 2023 was $3.4 billion compared with $2.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 21 percent.
Additional Highlights
- CACI was awarded Top Workplace USA 2023 by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC for the third consecutive year. Honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, that evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.
- CACI was recognized by Fortune magazine as a World’s Most Admired Companies for 2023 commemorating CACI’s 6th consecutive year on the list and its 12th appearance since the list’s inception. CACI received top rankings in Fortune’s survey criteria for the quality of its technology and expertise offerings and management. CACI was also recognized for its long-term investment value. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 global companies considered by Fortune.
- Thirteen CACI employees were honored for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the 37th annual Global Competitiveness Conference for the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA), including one who accepted the coveted Community Service Award. CACI is a supporter of BEYA’s mission and a corporate sponsor of the conference. As part of its diversity and inclusion efforts, CACI partners with BEYA to help expand the company’s networking, recruitment, and career development opportunities.
- CACI signed a five-year cooperative research & development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (USASMDC-TC) to further the development of advanced payload technologies, space sensor applications, and resilient Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT). The payload includes two software-defined technology applications that enable precise, resilient PNT and tactical signals intelligence (TacISR) capabilities while in low earth orbit (LEO).
- CACI successfully demonstrated its Spectral Sieve and Pit Viper low-size, weight, and power (SWaP) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare (EW) technologies for small to medium unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence Technology Gateway. CACI delivered real-time situational awareness and targeting information for commanders through direction-finding, geolocation, and active cyber effects.
- The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) named Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions, to its Board of Directors. Probert will serve a three-year term, effective January 1, 2023. INSA is the leading nonpartisan, nonprofit forum for driving public-private partnerships to advance intelligence and national security priorities.
Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2023 guidance and represents our views as of April 26, 2023. Free cash flow guidance reflects the delay of a $40 million tax refund related to the previously-disclosed tax method changes.
|
(in millions, except earnings per share)
|
Fiscal Year 2023
|
Current Guidance
|
|
Prior Guidance
|
Revenues
|
$6,675 – $6,750
|
|
$6,475 – $6,675
|
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$425 – $440
|
|
$420 – $440
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1
|
$18.09 – $18.72
|
|
$17.65 – $18.49
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
23.5
|
|
23.8
|
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2
|
at least $280
|
|
at least $320
|
(1)
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
|
(2)
|
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2023 free cash flow guidance assumes $95 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call for 8:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, April 27, 2023 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on third quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.
About CACI
CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
|
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
3/31/2022
|
|
% Change
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
3/31/2022
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,744,270
|
|
$
|
1,583,980
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,999,445
|
|
$
|
4,560,656
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
Costs of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs
|
|
1,143,781
|
|
|
1,022,181
|
|
11.9
|
%
|
|
|
3,293,867
|
|
|
2,970,370
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Indirect costs and selling expenses
|
|
410,235
|
|
|
402,227
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
1,180,619
|
|
|
1,114,310
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
35,220
|
|
|
34,216
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
106,255
|
|
|
99,484
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
Total costs of revenues:
|
|
1,589,236
|
|
|
1,458,624
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
|
4,580,741
|
|
|
4,184,164
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
|
155,034
|
|
|
125,356
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
|
|
418,704
|
|
|
376,492
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
|
23,570
|
|
|
9,084
|
|
159.5
|
%
|
|
|
59,705
|
|
|
30,491
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
131,464
|
|
|
116,272
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
|
|
358,999
|
|
|
346,001
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Income taxes
|
|
30,722
|
|
|
20,855
|
|
47.3
|
%
|
|
|
82,031
|
|
|
72,176
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
100,742
|
|
$
|
95,417
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
276,968
|
|
$
|
273,825
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
4.37
|
|
$
|
4.08
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
11.87
|
|
$
|
11.67
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
4.33
|
|
$
|
4.04
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
11.76
|
|
$
|
11.56
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in per share computations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
23,055
|
|
|
23,409
|
|
-1.5
|
%
|
|
|
23,329
|
|
|
23,457
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
23,277
|
|
|
23,616
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
|
23,546
|
|
|
23,687
|
|
-0.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
6/30/2022
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
106,789
|
|
$
|
114,804
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,004,733
|
|
|
926,144
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
197,120
|
|
|
168,690
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,308,642
|
|
|
1,209,638
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
4,066,260
|
|
|
4,058,291
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
524,445
|
|
|
581,385
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
197,549
|
|
|
205,622
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
285,746
|
|
|
317,359
|
Supplemental retirement savings plan assets
|
|
96,434
|
|
|
96,114
|
Accounts receivable, long-term
|
|
12,653
|
|
|
10,199
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
159,827
|
|
|
150,823
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,651,556
|
|
$
|
6,629,431
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
38,281
|
|
$
|
30,625
|
Accounts payable
|
|
323,346
|
|
|
303,443
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
344,039
|
|
|
405,722
|
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|
|
358,790
|
|
|
287,571
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,064,456
|
|
|
1,027,361
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
1,765,210
|
|
|
1,702,148
|
Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion
|
|
103,023
|
|
|
102,127
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
202,755
|
|
|
356,841
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
278,344
|
|
|
315,315
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
148,128
|
|
|
72,096
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,561,916
|
|
|
3,575,888
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
3,089,640
|
|
|
3,053,543
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
6,651,556
|
|
$
|
6,629,431
|
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
3/31/2022
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
276,968
|
|
|
$
|
273,825
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
106,255
|
|
|
|
99,484
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
1,712
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
891
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
52,293
|
|
|
|
51,449
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
30,564
|
|
|
|
23,085
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(84,794
|
)
|
|
|
2,813
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(80,116
|
)
|
|
|
66,953
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(42,137
|
)
|
|
|
(27,227
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|
|
62,116
|
|
|
|
23,056
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
(62,522
|
)
|
|
|
(84,466
|
)
|
Income taxes payable and receivable
|
|
28,825
|
|
|
|
201,112
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(58,667
|
)
|
|
|
(54,575
|
)
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
5,481
|
|
|
|
14,901
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
235,954
|
|
|
|
593,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(40,844
|
)
|
|
|
(38,742
|
)
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(615,769
|
)
|
Other
|
|
1,626
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(39,218
|
)
|
|
|
(653,588
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities
|
|
2,384,000
|
|
|
|
2,087,095
|
|
Principal payments made under bank credit facilities
|
|
(2,314,969
|
)
|
|
|
(1,965,386
|
)
|
Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,286
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans
|
|
7,638
|
|
|
|
7,398
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(270,449
|
)
|
|
|
(7,301
|
)
|
Payment of taxes for equity transactions
|
|
(14,115
|
)
|
|
|
(14,685
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(207,895
|
)
|
|
|
100,835
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,144
|
|
|
|
(3,217
|
)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(8,015
|
)
|
|
|
37,043
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
114,804
|
|
|
|
88,031
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
106,789
|
|
|
$
|
125,074
|
Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Department of Defense
|
$
|
1,298,700
|
|
74.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,118,665
|
|
70.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
180,035
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
Federal Civilian agencies
|
|
355,612
|
|
20.4
|
%
|
|
|
380,837
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
|
|
(25,225
|
)
|
|
-6.6
|
%
|
Commercial and other
|
|
89,958
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
84,478
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
5,480
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
1,744,270
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,583,980
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
160,290
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Department of Defense
|
$
|
3,554,080
|
|
71.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,155,806
|
|
69.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
398,274
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
Federal Civilian agencies
|
|
1,179,467
|
|
23.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,166,398
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
|
13,069
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Commercial and other
|
|
265,898
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
238,452
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
27,446
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
4,999,445
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,560,656
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
438,789
|
|
9.6
|
%
Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Cost-plus-fee
|
$
|
1,008,688
|
|
57.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
889,624
|
|
56.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
119,064
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
Fixed-price
|
|
529,786
|
|
30.4
|
%
|
|
|
503,174
|
|
31.8
|
%
|
|
|
26,612
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Time-and-materials
|
|
205,796
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
191,182
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
1,744,270
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,583,980
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
160,290
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Cost-plus-fee
|
$
|
2,896,778
|
|
58.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,672,695
|
|
58.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
224,083
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
Fixed-price
|
|
1,520,915
|
|
30.4
|
%
|
|
|
1,344,169
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
176,746
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
Time-and-materials
|
|
581,752
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
543,792
|
|
11.9
|
%
|
|
|
37,960
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
4,999,445
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,560,656
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
438,789
|
|
9.6
|
%
Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Prime contractor
|
$
|
1,556,733
|
|
89.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,419,805
|
|
89.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
136,928
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
Subcontractor
|
|
187,537
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
164,175
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
23,362
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
1,744,270
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,583,980
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
160,290
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Prime contractor
|
$
|
4,467,882
|
|
89.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,097,210
|
|
89.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
370,672
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Subcontractor
|
|
531,563
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
463,446
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
68,117
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
4,999,445
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,560,656
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
438,789
|
|
9.6
|
%
Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Expertise
|
$
|
812,300
|
|
46.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
716,199
|
|
45.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
96,101
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
Technology
|
|
931,970
|
|
53.4
|
%
|
|
|
867,781
|
|
54.8
|
%
|
|
|
64,189
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
1,744,270
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,583,980
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
160,290
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Expertise
|
$
|
2,288,123
|
|
45.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,105,554
|
|
46.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
182,569
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
Technology
|
|
2,711,322
|
|
54.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,455,102
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
|
256,220
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
4,999,445
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,560,656
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
438,789
|
|
9.6
|
%
Contract Awards (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Contract Awards
|
$
|
1,059,095
|
|
$
|
1,222,723
|
|
$
|
(163,628
|
)
|
|
-13.4
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Contract Awards
|
$
|
7,793,551
|
|
$
|
5,563,364
|
|
$
|
2,230,187
|
|
40.1
|
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
% Change
|
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
% Change
|
|
|
Net income, as reported
|
$
|
100,742
|
|
|
$
|
95,417
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
276,968
|
|
|
$
|
273,825
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
Intangible amortization expense
|
|
18,585
|
|
|
|
19,297
|
|
|
-3.7
|
%
|
|
|
56,808
|
|
|
|
54,944
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
|
|
(4,813
|
)
|
|
|
(5,074
|
)
|
|
-5.1
|
%
|
|
|
(14,712
|
)
|
|
|
(14,446
|
)
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
114,514
|
|
|
$
|
109,640
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
319,064
|
|
|
$
|
314,323
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
% Change
|
|
3/31/2023
|
3/31/2022
|
% Change
|
|
|
Diluted EPS, as reported
|
$
|
4.33
|
|
|
$
|
4.04
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
11.76
|
|
|
$
|
11.56
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
Intangible amortization expense
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.41
|
|
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
|
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
-4.5
|
%
|
|
|
(0.62
|
)
|
|
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
$
|
4.92
|
|
|
$
|
4.64
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
13.55
|
|
|
$
|
13.27
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 Current Guidance Range
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low End
|
|
|
|
High End
|
|
|
Net income, as reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
369
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
384
|
|
|
|
Intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
425
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 Current Guidance Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low End
|
|
|
|
High End
|
|
|
Diluted EPS, as reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.71
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
16.34
|
|
|
|
Intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of intangible amortization1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.81
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.81
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18.09
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
18.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.9% and 26.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|
|
|
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
