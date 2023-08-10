CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Annual revenues of $6.7 billion, up 8% YoY

Annual net income of $384.7 million; Diluted EPS of $16.43, up 6% YoY

Annual adjusted net income of $440.9 million; Adjusted diluted EPS of $18.83, up 6% YoY

Annual EBITDA of $716.0 million and EBITDA margin of 10.7%, up 40 bps YoY

Annual contract awards of $10.1 billion and book-to-bill of 1.5x

Company committed to continued growth, strong margins, and healthy cash flow in Fiscal Year 2024

RESTON, Va.–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government customers, announced results today for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023, and issued guidance for fiscal year 2024.





“Our strong Fiscal Year 2023 financial performance is the result of the consistent execution of our strategy,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered on our commitments of top-line growth, margin expansion, and healthy cash flow generation. We won significant new business, including enterprise-scale IT modernization work with the Air Force, exquisite cyber work in the intelligence community, and development of the Navy’s next-generation shipboard signals intelligence and electronic warfare platform. We deployed capital in a flexible and opportunistic manner to drive value for our shareholders. And we continued to invest in our business and our people to ensure CACI remains positioned to deliver on our commitments in Fiscal Year 2024 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Results

(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change Revenues $ 1,703.1 $ 1,642.3 3.7 % Income from operations $ 148.8 $ 119.8 24.2 % Net income $ 107.8 $ 93.0 15.9 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 121.9 $ 107.4 13.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.68 $ 3.93 19.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 5.30 $ 4.54 16.7 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 185.7 $ 157.1 18.2 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 124.8 $ 152.4 -18.1 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 101.9 $ 116.6 -12.6 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 48 55

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 exclude the impact of the Company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was a reduction of 7 days and 8 days, respectively.

Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 4 percent year-over-year, driven by organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased due to higher operating income, partially offset by higher interest expense. The decrease in cash from operations, excluding MARPA was driven primarily by higher tax payments.

Fourth Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the fourth quarter totaled $2.3 billion, with nearly 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was awarded a seven-year single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) mission technology contract, called Spectral, with a $1.2 billion ceiling for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). CACI recognized $600 million of award and backlog value based on current requirements in its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. CACI will utilize its industry-leading software development and electromagnetic spectrum capabilities to develop and deploy the Navy’s next-generation shipboard signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and information operations (IO) weapon systems.

CACI was awarded a five-year, single-award $209 million mission expertise prime contract by the U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) to provide global logistics and technical training support to Naval Forces Logistics (NFL). Under the expanded contract, CACI will continue to provide advanced mission software and modern capabilities needed to ensure readiness and decision advantage across all domains.

CACI was awarded a five-year single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity mission technology contract valued up to $125 million to continue providing vital full life cycle support for Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, including engineering and design, rapid prototyping, fabrication, and integration.

CACI was awarded a five-year single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) mission expertise contract valued up to $76.3 million.

Total backlog as of June 30, 2023 was $25.8 billion compared with $23.3 billion a year ago, an increase of 11 percent. Funded backlog as of June 30, 2023 was $3.7 billion compared with $3.2 billion a year ago, an increase of 16 percent.

Additional Highlights

CACI has been named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2023 for the second consecutive year. According to Forbes, companies were selected based on responses to an independent survey of more than 45,000 employees in the U.S. who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Respondents answered questions regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+, and general diversity in their current workplace.

CACI’s Bluestone Analytics and Torchlight AI (Torchlight) announced a strategic partnership to provide the DarkPursuit capability within the Torchlight Catalyst platform. This partnership will provide Torchlight customers, mainly Special Operations Forces (SOF), with safe and secure access to browse the open, deep, and dark web .

Fiscal Year Results

(in millions, except earnings per share) Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change Revenues $ 6,702.5 $ 6,202.9 8.1 % Income from operations $ 567.5 $ 496.3 14.3 % Net income $ 384.7 $ 366.8 4.9 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 440.9 $ 421.7 4.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 16.43 $ 15.49 6.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 18.83 $ 17.81 5.7 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 716.0 $ 637.5 12.3 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 345.8 $ 769.8 -55.1 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 282.1 $ 695.2 -59.4 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Revenues in fiscal year 2023 increased 8 percent year-over-year, driven by 6 percent organic growth as well as revenues from acquisitions completed during the prior year. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased due to higher income from operations, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax rate. The decrease in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by tax benefits in the prior year from method changes enacted at the end of fiscal year 2021, as well as higher tax payments primarily related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2024 guidance and represents our views as of August 9, 2023.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance Revenues $7,000 – $7,200 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $440 – $465 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $19.13 – $20.22 Diluted weighted average shares 23.0 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $400

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2024 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $75 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:30 AM Eastern Time Thursday, August 10, 2023 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on fourth quarter and full year results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change Revenues $ 1,703,101 $ 1,642,261 3.7 % $ 6,702,546 $ 6,202,917 8.1 % Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,108,861 1,080,818 2.6 % 4,402,728 4,051,188 8.7 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 410,135 406,409 0.9 % 1,590,754 1,520,719 4.6 % Depreciation and amortization 35,309 35,197 0.3 % 141,564 134,681 5.1 % Total costs of revenues 1,554,305 1,522,424 2.1 % 6,135,046 5,706,588 7.5 % Income from operations 148,796 119,837 24.2 % 567,500 496,329 14.3 % Interest expense and other, net 24,156 11,266 114.4 % 83,861 41,757 100.8 % Income before income taxes 124,640 108,571 14.8 % 483,639 454,572 6.4 % Income taxes 16,873 15,602 8.1 % 98,904 87,778 12.7 % Net income $ 107,767 $ 92,969 15.9 % $ 384,735 $ 366,794 4.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 4.73 $ 3.97 19.1 % $ 16.59 $ 15.64 6.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.68 $ 3.93 19.1 % $ 16.43 $ 15.49 6.1 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 22,795 23,415 -2.6 % 23,196 23,446 -1.1 % Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 23,012 23,647 -2.7 % 23,413 23,677 -1.1 %

CACI International Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,776 $ 114,804 Accounts receivable, net 894,946 926,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 199,315 168,690 Total current assets 1,210,037 1,209,638 Goodwill 4,084,705 4,058,291 Intangible assets, net 507,835 581,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 199,519 205,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 312,989 317,359 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 96,739 96,114 Accounts receivable, long-term 11,857 10,199 Other long-term assets 177,127 150,823 Total assets $ 6,600,808 $ 6,629,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 45,938 $ 30,625 Accounts payable 198,177 303,443 Accrued compensation and benefits 372,354 405,722 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 377,502 287,571 Total current liabilities 993,971 1,027,361 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,650,443 1,702,148 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 104,912 102,127 Deferred income taxes 120,545 356,841 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 329,432 315,315 Other long-term liabilities 177,171 72,096 Total liabilities 3,376,474 3,575,888 Total shareholders’ equity 3,224,334 3,053,543 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,600,808 $ 6,629,431

CACI International Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 384,735 $ 366,794 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 141,564 134,681 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,233 2,276 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 891 Non-cash lease expense 69,400 69,382 Stock-based compensation expense 39,643 31,732 Deferred income taxes (146,013 ) 9,570 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 32,081 (4,463 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (43,568 ) (13,605 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (6,629 ) 80,874 Accrued compensation and benefits (34,422 ) (55,037 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 10,997 187,854 Operating lease liabilities (75,586 ) (74,080 ) Long-term liabilities 13,621 8,685 Net cash provided by operating activities 388,056 745,554 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (63,717 ) (74,564 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (14,462 ) (615,508 ) Other 2,462 923 Net cash used in investing activities (75,717 ) (689,149 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 3,238,000 2,508,595 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (3,276,625 ) (2,508,542 ) Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities — (6,286 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 10,225 9,728 Repurchases of common stock (273,235 ) (9,785 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (14,473 ) (14,919 ) Net cash used in financing activities (316,108 ) (21,209 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,741 (8,423 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 972 26,773 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 114,804 88,031 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 115,776 $ 114,804

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,263,390 74.2 % $ 1,175,521 71.6 % $ 87,869 7.5 % Federal Civilian agencies 353,828 20.8 % 383,393 23.3 % (29,565 ) -7.7 % Commercial and other 85,883 5.0 % 83,347 5.1 % 2,536 3.0 % Total $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 1,642,261 100.0 % $ 60,840 3.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 4,817,470 71.9 % $ 4,331,327 69.8 % $ 486,143 11.2 % Federal Civilian agencies 1,533,295 22.9 % 1,549,791 25.0 % (16,496 ) -1.1 % Commercial and other 351,781 5.2 % 321,799 5.2 % 29,982 9.3 % Total $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 6,202,917 100.0 % $ 499,629 8.1 %

Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 999,947 58.8 % $ 959,664 58.4 % $ 40,283 4.2 % Fixed-price 503,053 29.5 % 479,052 29.2 % 24,001 5.0 % Time-and-materials 200,101 11.7 % 203,545 12.4 % (3,444 ) -1.7 % Total $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 1,642,261 100.0 % $ 60,840 3.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 3,896,725 58.1 % $ 3,632,359 58.6 % $ 264,366 7.3 % Fixed-price 2,023,968 30.2 % 1,823,221 29.4 % 200,747 11.0 % Time-and-materials 781,853 11.7 % 747,337 12.0 % 34,516 4.6 % Total $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 6,202,917 100.0 % $ 499,629 8.1 %

Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 1,505,818 88.4 % $ 1,467,712 89.4 % $ 38,106 2.6 % Subcontractor 197,283 11.6 % 174,549 10.6 % 22,734 13.0 % Total $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 1,642,261 100.0 % $ 60,840 3.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 5,973,700 89.1 % $ 5,564,922 89.7 % $ 408,778 7.3 % Subcontractor 728,846 10.9 % 637,995 10.3 % 90,851 14.2 % Total $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 6,202,917 100.0 % $ 499,629 8.1 %

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 803,249 47.2 % $ 763,763 46.5 % $ 39,486 5.2 % Technology 899,852 52.8 % 878,498 53.5 % 21,354 2.4 % Total $ 1,703,101 100.0 % $ 1,642,261 100.0 % $ 60,840 3.7 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 3,091,372 46.1 % $ 2,869,317 46.3 % $ 222,055 7.7 % Technology 3,611,174 53.9 % 3,333,600 53.7 % 277,574 8.3 % Total $ 6,702,546 100.0 % $ 6,202,917 100.0 % $ 499,629 8.1 %

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 2,324,891 $ 1,544,460 $ 780,431 50.5 % Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 10,118,442 $ 7,107,824 $ 3,010,618 42.4 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change Net income, as reported $ 107,767 $ 92,969 15.9% $ 384,735 $ 366,794 4.9% Intangible amortization expense 18,618 19,189 -3.0% 75,426 74,133 1.7% Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (4,524 ) (4,753 ) -4.8% (19,236 ) (19,199 ) 0.2% Adjusted net income $ 121,861 $ 107,405 13.5% $ 440,925 $ 421,728 4.6% Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 4.68 $ 3.93 19.1% $ 16.43 $ 15.49 6.1% Intangible amortization expense 0.81 0.81 0.0% 3.22 3.13 2.9% Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.19 ) (0.20 ) -5.0% (0.82 ) (0.81 ) 1.2% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 5.30 $ 4.54 16.7% $ 18.83 $ 17.81 5.7% FY24 Current Guidance Range (in millions, except per share data) Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 386 — $ 411 Intangible amortization expense 72 — 72 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (18 ) — (18 ) Adjusted net income $ 440 — $ 465 FY24 Current Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 16.78 — $ 17.87 Intangible amortization expense 3.13 — 3.13 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.78 ) — (0.78 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 19.13 — $ 20.22

