CACI Receives Two DoD Nunn-Perry Awards for Advancing Technology through its Small Business Protégés

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won two Nunn-Perry Awards for excellence as part of the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor Protégé Program. These recognitions mark the sixth and seventh consecutive Nunn-Perry awards the company has received since 2014. This prestigious honor recognizes CACI’s collaboration with EXPANSIA, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, and Mayvin, a woman-owned small business management consulting firm that provides a wide range of professional and technical services.





“We are proud to support and mentor these small businesses, helping them grow and succeed as we work to advance cutting-edge innovation and exceptional results across the DoD and federal government,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and CEO. “These partnerships further demonstrate CACI’s ability to scale with the most talented partners and provide the best possible support to our nation’s warfighters.”

The DoD Mentor Protégé Program was established in 1990 and the award is named for the contributions of Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, both of whom played critical roles in the implementation of the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. The program has since expanded, providing developmental assistance to Women-Owned Small Businesses, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, and others.

CACI and EXPANSIA have cultivated an enduring collaboration beginning in 2020, which has resulted in 94% employee growth and EXPANSIA has primed and won more than $33 million in DoD opportunities. Through this partnership, CACI has helped EXPANSIA to mature its solutions in Agile software development, secure cloud infrastructures, and digital materiel management.

Since 2021, CACI has helped Mayvin to expand into five new federal customers, employee headcount grew 132.5%, and revenue increased by more than $40 million. Mayvin has delivered program management, engineering and mission support, and IT infrastructure services to various government agencies, including the U.S. Army, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and DoD.

CACI also partnered with Morgan State University, a public historically Black research university in Baltimore, Maryland, to provide annual strategic planning as well as Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) implementation services to improve their performance.

About EXPANSIA

EXPANSIA is a service-disabled veteran-owned company that empowers organizations to deploy technology faster with data, people, and ecosystems. As experts in continuous-delivery methods that drive digital adoption, we are dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and technology that benefit warfighter mission outcomes. EXPANSIA specializes in integration, automation, and sustainment modernization through technology-enabled delivery models, digital engineering, and cloud-ready solutions. In 2024, we are celebrating 10 years of success. Visit www.EXPANSIAgroup.com.

About Mayvin

Mayvin is a global technical and knowledge-based services firm supporting the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Justice. We work across multiple domains including SETA, Engineering, Science, and Technical Advisory, Advanced Integration and Cyber, Operations and Mission Support, and Intelligence within the U.S. Government, associated Combatant Commands, Allies, and partners. Navigating the complex world of integrating technology into the modern battlefield requires knowledge. At Mayvin, we bring knowledge to you. For more information, visit www.mayvin.com.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

