<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CACI International Updates Conference Call Schedule for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
Business Wire

CACI International Updates Conference Call Schedule for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that its fiscal 2023 second quarter conference call is now scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Members of CACI’s senior management team will discuss fiscal 2023 second quarter results followed by a question-and-answer session.

As previously planned, the company will release financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter after market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

You can listen to the call and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at https://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

ABOUT CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Investor Relations:

Daniel Leckburg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7666, dleckburg@caci.com

Articoli correlati

Quad-C Management to Acquire QED Technologies from Entegris

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & ROCHESTER, N.Y. & BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quad-C Management, Inc. (“Quad-C”), a leading middle market private equity firm,...
Continua a leggere

Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company...
Continua a leggere

G4AL’s Elemental Raiders Launches as a Free-To-Play Game on Steam

Business Wire Business Wire -
The game is led by Manel Sort, ex-First Vice President at King Entertainment, the creators of Candy Crush Saga,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Quad-C Management to Acquire QED Technologies from Entegris

Business Wire