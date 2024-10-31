CACI Completes Acquisition of Azure Summit Technology

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Azure Summit Technology, a provider of innovative, high-performance radio frequency (RF) technology and engineering, focused on electromagnetic spectrum, in an all-cash transaction for $1.275 billion.





“Today, we welcome more than 300 Azure Summit employees to CACI,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an extremely compelling acquisition for CACI – strategically, culturally, and financially. Azure Summit adds established, complementary technology and expands our customer presence. This meaningful addition also brings an exceptionally talented workforce whose commitment, innovation, and focus on excellence match our own.”

With the closing of this transaction, CACI bolsters its market-based strategy by expanding its software-defined offerings in signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), across multiple domains, platforms, and customer sets. In particular, this acquisition expands the breadth of CACI’s reach and insight into maritime and airborne platforms.

“I’m excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead to leverage our expansive solutions to meet our customers’ most pressing needs in national security,” said Mengucci.

With Azure Summit’s locations in Fairfax, Virginia and Melbourne, Florida, CACI also expands its U.S. presence.

Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, the company entered into a $750 million Term Loan B as planned and previously disclosed.

