CACI Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael A. Daniels, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced that its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael “Mike” A. Daniels, received the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his career as a technology leader and for promoting a thriving economy within the Commonwealth, supported by a world-class workforce.





Recently, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Centennial Anniversary recognizing 100 years of fostering economic growth and prosperity in the Commonwealth. Daniels was one of four exceptional leaders who received the Centennial Lifetime Achievement Award for their demonstrated dedication, innovation, and impact.

“We are deeply grateful for Mike’s guidance and contributions, which have left an indelible mark on Virginia’s business landscape and CACI. His leadership has enabled and empowered many organizations, including ours, to thrive,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a business leader, Mike has significantly advanced the industrial and contracting base that supports the federal government through his deep dedication and unwavering commitment to developing talent, recognizing emerging technologies, and building lasting partnerships that span decades.”

Since January 2021, Daniels has served as Chairman of CACI’s Board of Directors and currently serves as a director of Blackberry and Two Six Technologies. Additionally, Daniels has served as a director of many public and private companies, including software, internet, communications, cybersecurity, and advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning firms.

Daniels served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Network Solutions, an internet company, and has held several senior executive positions at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) from December 1986 until May 2004. He also served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mobile 365, Inc., Chairman of Global Logic, Chairman of Invincea, and Chairman of Two Six Labs.

He is a past Chairman of the Board of the Logistics Management Institute and has also served with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, as a senior White House advisor on international technology, and as a senior advisor to the National Security Council.

About CACI

