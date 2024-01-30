CACI Awarded an $81 Million Task Order to Support the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a five-year, single-award task order valued at up to $81 million to provide expertise to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC). The Storefront and Dissemination Support task order will provide global information technology (IT) operational, sustainment, and modernization for databases across the intelligence community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DoD).





“CACI has extensive experience in providing tailored capabilities to support DIA’s IT intelligence needs and to address emerging priorities,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our expertise ensures security and interoperability for NMEC’s databases and cloud architecture.”

Under this task order, awarded under DIA’s Data Science, Operations, Requirements, Exploitation, and Engineering 2 (DORE2) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, CACI will improve information dissemination for IC and DoD databases by modernizing legacy NMEC systems and enabling a secure, robust cloud architecture. CACI will also provide additional management, operations, and maintenance, including implementing Agile methodologies.

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

