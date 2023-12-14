CACI Awarded a $64 Million Task Order for Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) Shelter Operations

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued up to $64 million to provide complete life cycle hardware and systems engineering for the U.S. Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS).





CACI’s proven mobile technologies deliver scalable, customizable mobile command, control, computers, and communications (C4) capabilities. This technology award will support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Command, Control, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) Division under the Program Executive Office (PEO) – Digital Directorate by implementing a wide range of modifications and upgrades for its DCGS shelter operations, enabling the resiliency of forward operating location ground stations for effective quick reaction capabilities.

“Our C4 mobile technology experts are well-versed in developing advanced shelters for dispersed, remote, and challenging environments that ensure the rapid delivery of critical information for the warfighter,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Decades of investment, expertise, and unique innovations in resilient shelter protection ensure mission survivability and effectiveness for modern global operations.”

For DCGS, the company will maintain and sustain numerous mobile and transportable systems throughout their life cycle. As mission requirements dictate, CACI will also develop and procure additional components and systems with secure, reliable C4, optimum intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and critical processing, exploitation, and dissemination functions.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

