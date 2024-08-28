CACI Awarded $80 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support Services to U.S. Navy Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC)

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $80 million to continue providing engineering support expertise to the U.S. Navy Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division.





“With global conflicts on the rise, our Navy and their international partners must be ready to take action at a moment’s notice,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s extensive frontline knowledge will ensure fleet and submarine weapons, combat systems, and C4I capabilities stay dependable and prepared to support any mission.”

Through the Acquisition Readiness & Performance Assessment (ARPA) Engineering Support Services task order, CACI will continue delivering expertise to ensure fleet systems are tested and assessed to maintain a high level of readiness and reliability. This includes conducting performance, readiness, and reliability assessments as well as analyses and assessments of weapons, combat systems, hull, mechanical, and electrical systems for surface ships, submarines, and aircraft carriers.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

