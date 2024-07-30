CACI Awarded $450 Million Contract to Provide Support to U.S. Space Command’s Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC)

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a ten-year expertise contract valued at up to $450 million to support the Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC), an operational center of U.S. Space Forces – Space and the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) center of excellence for navigation warfare (NAVWAR). CACI will provide 24/7 operations support, joint and operational planning, adversary positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capability and order of battle assessment, and other tasks that inform and enhance joint force, DoD combatant commander, interagency, and allied NAVWAR requirements.





“Adversary PNT capabilities rapidly evolve, putting our warfighters and national security operations at risk around the world,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s experts comprehensively understand multi-domain PNT threats and advise combatant and joint force commanders on how to swiftly respond to NAVWAR threats and operational requirements.”

PNT superiority is vital to U.S. national security, and NAVWAR – the deliberate defensive and offensive action to assure and prevent PNT use through space, cyber, and electronic warfare – serves as an enduring mission in a world defined by multi-domain operations.

This contract represents new work for CACI. Under this award, CACI mission experts support global NAVWAR reach back operations via the Joint NAVWAR Operations Center (JNOC). These experts also assist combatant commanders in enhancing their ability to operate in PNT-disrupted, denied, and degraded areas by conducting operational field assessments, war gaming scenarios, modeling and simulating threats, and other tasks.

