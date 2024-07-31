CACI Awarded $319 Million Task Order to Provide Intelligence Systems Expertise to the U.S. Army

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $319 million to provide intelligence systems expertise to the U.S. Army, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Software Engineering Center (SEC), Electronic Warfare and Sensors Directorate (IEWSD), Army Reprogramming Analysis Team-Program Office (ARAT-PO).





Through the ARAT task order, CACI will help the Army, other Services, and foreign military partners establish and maintain a state-of-the-art, on-demand environment that provides the most current threat data possible to support multi-domain operations.

“Kinetic and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) threats are evolving rapidly, growing more sophisticated by the day,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our decade-plus years of experience with the Army’s systems, including ARAT’s Simulation and Modeling Framework, combined with our deep expertise in the EMS and software-defined capabilities, will support ARAT-PO’s current mission requirements while modernizing and advancing their EW capabilities.”

Taking a CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) software cycle approach, CACI will provide domestic customers and foreign military partners with high fidelity threat and signals analysis, modeling and simulation and testing, reprogramming support, and delivery of new mission data sets.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

