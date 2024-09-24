CACI Awarded $314 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Services to U.S. Navy Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC)

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $314 million to provide engineering services and technology to the U.S. Navy Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.





“As threats become increasingly sophisticated and widespread, the demand for robust protective systems rises accordingly,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s ability to modernize sensors and ensure their secure interconnectivity is paramount to providing today’s commanders with timely situational awareness and the ability to make accurate, informed decisions.”

Through the NUWC Engineering and Modernization Operations (NEMO) program, CACI will develop, deliver, and train sailors in the areas of integration support, logistics, project management, cyber capabilities, and analysis. These activities will allow the customer to engage in new fleet exercises and events, test new capabilities, and evaluate vulnerabilities that will ultimately reduce the risk of cyber intrusions.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the R&D and S&T community.

