CACI Awarded $239 Million Task Order to Provide Intelligence Analysis and Operations to U.S. Army Europe and Africa

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a six-year expertise task order valued at up to $239 million to provide intelligence analysis and operations to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.





“The United States and its allies face increasing national security challenges across Europe and Africa, and CACI remains committed to assisting the Army in bolstering its ability to respond quickly across these theaters,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our extensive global presence and knowledge of these regions positions us as the leading experts who are most prepared to support intelligence operations and sensitive activities, and counter quickly evolving threats to U.S. interests while upholding our international commitments.”

U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s area of responsibility (AOR) is expansive and dynamic, requiring support for a range of missions such as monitoring and responding to transnational vulnerabilities, armed conflict, violent extremism, global terrorism, illicit trafficking, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and infectious disease.

Under the Theater Military Intelligence Support Services (TMISS) task order, CACI will deliver comprehensive all-source and single-discipline intelligence expertise tailored to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) AORs during peacetime activity as well as crisis and contingency scenarios. This includes flexible and scalable intelligence support for cross-functional analysis, multi-domain operations and planning, security support, and information system operations, maintenance, and sustainment that can reach across both regions.

CACI will also leverage its DarkBlue Intelligence Suite, a dark web reconnaissance, exploitation, and analysis platform that supports analysts as they collect, produce, and disseminate intelligence through enhanced open-source intelligence (OSINT) data exploration and collection. DarkBlue enables information advantage by augmenting situational awareness, thus improving customer readiness.

