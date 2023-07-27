<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CACI Awarded $209 Million Fleet Readiness Contract for Continued Global Logistics and Training with the U.S. Navy

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) today announced that it was awarded a five-year, single-award $209 million mission expertise prime contract by the U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) to provide global logistics and technical training support to Naval Forces Logistics (NFL).


“Our history with the Navy dates back to CACI’s first contract award in 1963 with the Navy’s Ships Parts Control Center, which has evolved into this work today,” said CACI President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci. “This latest award represents another vote of confidence in CACI’s performance and innovation. Our long-standing dedication to the Navy’s mission will ensure that its global logistics and training programs evolve and modernize, while supporting Sailors to stay ahead of rapidly advancing adversaries and threats.”

Under the expanded contract, CACI will continue to provide advanced mission software and modern capabilities needed to ensure readiness and decision advantage across all domains. CACI’s rapid capability upgrades and technology offer the Navy expert global logistics support and technical proficiency, including analysis and problem-solving, installation and setup of various computer systems and software, database and system administration, financial management, on-site assistance, training, implementation, and program management.

The USFFC supports the Chief of Naval Operations and Department of Defense combatant commanders worldwide by providing responsive, relevant, sustainable naval operating forces that are ready for continual combat operations. The command organizes, mans, trains, equips, and maintains naval forces to generate sustainable readiness for current and future operations.

ABOUT CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Investor Relations:

Daniel Leckburg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7666, dleckburg@caci.com

