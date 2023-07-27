CACI Awarded $209 Million Fleet Readiness Contract for Continued Global Logistics and Training with the U.S. Navy

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) today announced that it was awarded a five-year, single-award $209 million mission expertise prime contract by the U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) to provide global logistics and technical training support to Naval Forces Logistics (NFL).





“Our history with the Navy dates back to CACI’s first contract award in 1963 with the Navy’s Ships Parts Control Center, which has evolved into this work today,” said CACI President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci. “This latest award represents another vote of confidence in CACI’s performance and innovation. Our long-standing dedication to the Navy’s mission will ensure that its global logistics and training programs evolve and modernize, while supporting Sailors to stay ahead of rapidly advancing adversaries and threats.”

Under the expanded contract, CACI will continue to provide advanced mission software and modern capabilities needed to ensure readiness and decision advantage across all domains. CACI’s rapid capability upgrades and technology offer the Navy expert global logistics support and technical proficiency, including analysis and problem-solving, installation and setup of various computer systems and software, database and system administration, financial management, on-site assistance, training, implementation, and program management.

The USFFC supports the Chief of Naval Operations and Department of Defense combatant commanders worldwide by providing responsive, relevant, sustainable naval operating forces that are ready for continual combat operations. The command organizes, mans, trains, equips, and maintains naval forces to generate sustainable readiness for current and future operations.

