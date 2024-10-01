CACI Acquires Applied Insight

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimitlessPotential–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has acquired Applied Insight, a Northern Virginia-based portfolio company of Acacia Group, in an all-cash transaction.





In alignment with CACI’s mission to deliver distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet its customers’ greatest national security challenges, Applied Insight delivers proven cloud migration, adoption, and transformation capabilities, coupled with intimate customer relationships across the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Communities (IC).

“With the close of this acquisition, CACI further establishes its unparalleled reputation for delivering expertise and technology to modernize our customers’ enterprise IT infrastructure,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “The combined business of CACI and Applied Insight will enhance enterprise-wide cloud, cyber, and user productivity for secure networks in the IC, thus accelerating decision-making and optimizing mission outcomes for analysts and warfighters around the globe.”

Both CACI and Applied Insight share strengths in their deep technical expertise, empirical customer knowledge, and employee-centric cultures rooted in national security.

“The cultural fit of our two companies will enable our mutual success going forward,” said Mengucci. “I am pleased to welcome the talented Applied Insight employees to our team and am confident they will thrive at CACI.”

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

