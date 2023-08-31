Home Business Wire Cabot Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that Erica McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:00 am (ET).


A live webcast of the presentation, along with the slides and replay will be available on the investor section of Cabot’s website http://investor.cabot-corp.com and at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff286/cbt/1688995.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com. The Company regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Steve Delahunt
Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations
(617) 342-6255

