Cabot Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Results

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Monday, November 4, 2024, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the fourth quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.


The call will be webcast by Notified and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Contacts

Steve Delahunt
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
(617) 342-6255

