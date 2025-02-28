Cable One Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 387,213 $ 411,815 $ (24,602 ) (6.0 )% Net income (loss) $ (105,238 ) $ 103,496 $ (208,734 ) (201.7 )% Net profit margin (27.2 )% 25.1 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 167,621 $ 151,669 $ 15,952 10.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 210,971 $ 226,877 $ (15,906 ) (7.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 54.5 % 55.1 % Capital expenditures $ 71,905 $ 115,600 $ (43,695 ) (37.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) $ 139,066 $ 111,277 $ 27,789 25.0 %

Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,579,542 $ 1,678,081 $ (98,539 ) (5.9 )% Net income $ 14,480 $ 224,622 $ (210,142 ) (93.6 )% Net profit margin 0.9 % 13.4 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 664,128 $ 663,170 $ 958 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 853,986 $ 916,944 $ (62,958 ) (6.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 54.1 % 54.6 % Capital expenditures $ 286,354 $ 371,028 $ (84,674 ) (22.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) $ 567,632 $ 545,916 $ 21,716 4.0 %

“As anticipated, the average revenue per unit ('ARPU') for our residential data services stabilized during the second half of 2024,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “For the year, after excluding the impact of customer losses from the expiration of the Affordable Connectivity Program (the 'ACP') and customer gains from a small acquisition, our residential data customer base increased by approximately 2,200 subscribers. We believe the steps taken in 2024 continue to fortify the foundation for our phased plan of long-term, sustainable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net loss was $105.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $103.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $211.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $226.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net profit margin was negative 27.2% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $167.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $151.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $139.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $111.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total revenues were $387.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $411.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, residential data revenues decreased 5.4% and business data revenues increased 2.3%.

Residential data ARPU was $79.72 for the fourth quarter of 2024, a $0.11 sequential increase from the third quarter of 2024.

The Company paid $16.9 million in dividends during the fourth quarter of 2024.

In October 2024, the Company amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, increase the borrowing capacity of the Company's revolving credit facility (the "Revolver") by $250.0 million to $1.25 billion.

In December 2024, the Company amended its agreement with Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC, a data, video and voice services provider ("MBI"), to provide for a new call option and the deferral of any exercise and closing of the put option held by other investors in MBI for the remaining equity interests in MBI that the Company does not already own (the "MBI Amendment"), enabling the Company to improve its balance sheet flexibility and future anticipated leverage levels.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Net income was $14.5 million in 2024 compared to $224.6 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $854.0 million in 2024 compared to $916.9 million in 2023. Net profit margin was 0.9% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $664.1 million in 2024 compared to $663.2 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $567.6 million in 2024 compared to $545.9 million in 2023.

Total revenues were $1.58 billion in 2024 and $1.68 billion in 2023. Year-over-year, residential data revenues decreased 5.5% and business data revenues increased 2.6%.

The Company paid $67.9 million in dividends during 2024.

The Company repaid $200.0 million of Revolver borrowings during 2024 and borrowed $175.0 million under the Revolver in December 2024 in conjunction with the MBI Amendment.

____________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenues decreased $24.6 million, or 6.0%, to $387.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Residential data revenues decreased $13.1 million, or 5.4%, year-over-year due primarily to a 5.0% decrease in ARPU as a result of the implementation of targeted pricing and product offerings in certain markets, including amongst value-conscious customers, and a reduction in subscribers, driven by the expiration of the ACP. Residential video revenues decreased $8.4 million, or 14.2%, year-over-year due primarily to a decrease in residential video subscribers, partially offset by a rate adjustment enacted earlier in 2024. Business data revenues increased $1.3 million, or 2.3%, year-over-year due primarily to an increase in subscribers.

Net loss was $105.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $103.5 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease was due primarily to a $195.7 million unfavorable change in the non-cash fair value adjustment associated with the call and put options to acquire the remaining equity interests in MBI and a $111.7 million non-cash impairment of the Company's MBI investment, partially offset by a $71.5 million gain recognized on the MBI Amendment during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net profit margin was negative 27.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 25.1% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $211.0 million and $226.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 55.1% in the prior year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $167.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $151.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was driven primarily by favorable changes in working capital balances and reductions in cash paid for income taxes and interest, partially offset by lower Adjusted EBITDA. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $71.9 million compared to $115.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $139.1 million compared to $111.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2023

Revenues decreased $98.5 million, or 5.9%, to $1.58 billion for 2024. Residential data revenues decreased $53.4 million, or 5.5%, year-over-year due primarily to a 4.9% decrease in ARPU as a result of the implementation of targeted pricing and product offerings in certain markets, including amongst value-conscious customers, and a reduction in subscribers, driven by the expiration of the ACP. Residential video revenues decreased $35.9 million, or 13.9%, year-over-year due primarily to a decrease in residential video subscribers, partially offset by a rate adjustment enacted in 2024. Business data revenues increased $5.8 million, or 2.6%, year-over-year due primarily to an increase in subscribers.

Net income was $14.5 million in 2024 compared to $224.6 million in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was due primarily to a $174.2 million unfavorable change in the non-cash fair value adjustment associated with the call and put options to acquire the remaining equity interests in MBI and a $111.7 million non-cash impairment of the Company's MBI investment, partially offset by a $71.5 million gain recognized on the MBI Amendment during 2024. Net profit margin was 0.9% in 2024 compared to 13.4% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $854.0 million and $916.9 million for 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.1% in 2024 compared to 54.6% in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $664.1 million in 2024 compared to $663.2 million in 2023. The increase was driven by favorable changes in working capital and reductions in cash paid for income taxes and interest, largely offset by a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. Capital expenditures for 2024 totaled $286.4 million compared to $371.0 million for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for 2024 was $567.6 million compared to $545.9 million in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2024, the Company had $153.6 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $190.3 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s debt balance was $3.62 billion and $3.68 billion at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

In October 2024, the Company amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, increase the borrowing capacity of the Revolver by $250.0 million to $1.25 billion. The Company had $313.0 million of borrowings and $937.0 million available for borrowing under its Revolver as of December 31, 2024.

The Company paid $16.9 million in dividends to stockholders during the fourth quarter of 2024. During 2024, the Company paid $67.9 million in dividends.

The Company repaid $50.0 million under the Revolver during the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing total repayments under the Revolver to $200.0 million during 2024. The Company also borrowed $175.0 million under the Revolver in December 2024 in connection with the MBI Amendment.

The Company's capital expenditures by category were as follows for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Customer premise equipment(1) $ 22,446 $ 17,045 $ 59,876 $ 62,066 Commercial(2) 5,923 11,181 20,996 38,893 Scalable infrastructure(3) 5,275 26,441 31,334 54,097 Line extensions(4) 13,067 17,943 61,326 51,466 Upgrade/rebuild(5) 3,941 13,521 30,486 60,898 Support capital(6) 21,253 29,469 82,336 103,608 Total $ 71,905 $ 115,600 $ 286,354 $ 371,028

____________________ (1) Customer premise equipment includes costs incurred at customer locations, including installation costs and customer premise equipment (e.g., modems and set-top boxes). (2) Commercial includes costs related to securing business services customers and primary service units ("PSUs"), including small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers. (3) Scalable infrastructure includes costs not related to customer premise equipment to secure growth of new customers and PSUs or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (4) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (5) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including betterments. (6) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets due to technological and physical obsolescence (e.g., non-network equipment, land, buildings and vehicles) and capitalized internal labor costs not associated with customer installation activities.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Form 10-K"), which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section of the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors and others interested in more information about Cable One should consult the Company’s website, which is regularly updated with financial and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, severance and contract termination costs, acquisition-related costs, net (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, rebranding costs, government program exit costs, net equity method investment (income) loss, net other (income) expense and any other special items, as applicable, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, net interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and other special items, as applicable, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company’s credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company’s non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are also significant performance measures that have been used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, we're not just shaping the future of connectivity–we're transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don't just keep our customers connected; they drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We're dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Cable One, they are choosing a team that is always working for them–one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn't just what we do–it's who we are.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication and the related conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company’s industry, business, strategy, technologies, acquisitions and strategic investments, market expansion plans, dividend policy, capital allocation, financing strategy, the purchase price payable if the call option or put option associated with the remaining equity interests in MBI is exercised (such purchase price, the "Call Price" or "Put Price", as applicable) and the anticipated timeline to consummate such transaction, the Company's ability and sources of capital to fund the Call Price or Put Price, MBI's future indebtedness and the Company's financial results and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors, which are discussed in the 2024 Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC:

rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the Company’s markets;

recent and future changes in technology, and the Company's ability to develop, deploy and operate new technologies, service offerings and customer service platforms;

risks associated with the Company's use of artificial intelligence;

the Company’s ability to continue to grow its residential data and business data revenues and customer base;

increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;

the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from vendors;

risks that the Company may fail to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Company's purchase of the remaining interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC that the Company did not already own;

risks relating to existing or future acquisitions and strategic investments by the Company, including risks associated with the potential exercise of the call option or put option associated with the remaining equity interests in MBI;

risks that the implementation of the Company’s unified billing system disrupts business operations;

the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information systems;

the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions, including cyber-attacks;

the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property claims and litigation against the Company;

the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and other new requirements on the Company’s data services;

additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services or changes to government subsidy programs;

