Cable One Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the "Company" or "Cable One") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.





Three Months Ended



December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 411,815 $ 425,515 $ (13,700 ) (3.2 )% Net income (loss) $ 115,294 $ (77,210 ) $ 192,504 (249.3 )% Net profit margin 28.0 % (18.1 )% Cash flows from operating activities $ 151,669 $ 168,247 $ (16,578 ) (9.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 226,877 $ 233,215 $ (6,338 ) (2.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 55.1 % 54.8 % Capital expenditures $ 115,600 $ 106,843 $ 8,757 8.2 % Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) $ 111,277 $ 126,372 $ (15,095 ) (11.9 )%

Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,678,081 $ 1,706,043 $ (27,962 ) (1.6 )% Net income $ 267,436 $ 234,118 $ 33,318 14.2 % Net profit margin 15.9 % 13.7 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 663,170 $ 738,040 $ (74,870 ) (10.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 916,944 $ 911,851 $ 5,093 0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 54.6 % 53.4 % Capital expenditures $ 371,028 $ 414,095 $ (43,067 ) (10.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) $ 545,916 $ 497,756 $ 48,160 9.7 %

“Our return to sequential residential high-speed data customer growth in the fourth quarter, as expected, is very encouraging,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “Along with our highest margin residential data and business services product lines comprising over 77% of all revenues during the quarter, we look forward to executing on our business plan for 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income was $115.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $77.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $226.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $233.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net profit margin was 28.0% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 55.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $151.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $168.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $111.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenues were $411.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $425.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Year-over-year, residential data revenues increased 2.1%.

Residential data primary service units (“PSUs”) grew sequentially by over 1,600, or 0.2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Residential data average monthly revenue per unit (“ARPU”) was $83.95 for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.24, or 2.7%, from the prior year quarter.

The Company paid $16.8 million in dividends during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company repaid $50.0 million under its revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Net income was $267.4 million in 2023 compared to $234.1 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $916.9 million in 2023 compared to $911.9 million in 2022. Net profit margin was 15.9% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $663.2 million in 2023 compared to $738.0 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $545.9 million in 2023 compared to $497.8 million in 2022.

Total revenues were $1.7 billion in both 2023 and 2022. Year-over-year, residential data revenues increased 4.8%.

Residential data ARPU was $84.57 for 2023, an increase of $3.45, or 4.3%, from the prior year.

The Company repurchased 141,551 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $99.6 million and paid $66.3 million in dividends during 2023. The Company had $143.1 million of remaining share repurchase authorization as of December 31, 2023.

The Company repaid $150.0 million under the Revolver during 2023.

_______________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenues decreased $13.7 million, or 3.2%, to $411.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 due primarily to decreases in residential video, residential voice and other revenues, partially offset by an increase in residential data revenues.

Net income was $115.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $77.2 million in the prior year quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $66.6 million non-cash gain on fair value adjustment associated with the call and put options to acquire the remaining equity interests in Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC (the “MBI Net Option”). Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $128.8 million non-cash loss on fair value adjustment associated with the MBI Net Option. Net profit margin was 28.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to negative 18.1% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $226.9 million and $233.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 55.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 54.8% in the prior year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $151.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $168.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven primarily by higher income tax payments, unfavorable changes in the timing of working capital balances compared to the prior year and lower Adjusted EBITDA. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $115.6 million compared to $106.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $111.3 million compared to $126.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2022

Revenues decreased $28.0 million, or 1.6%, due primarily to decreases in residential video and residential voice revenues, partially offset by an increase in residential data revenues.

Net income was $267.4 million in 2023 compared to $234.1 million in the prior year. Net income for 2023 included a $28.0 million non-cash gain on fair value adjustment associated with the MBI Net Option, while net income for 2022 included a $40.7 million non-cash loss on fair value adjustment associated with the MBI Net Option. Net income for 2023 also included $54.3 million in net losses from the Company’s pro rata share of earnings in equity method investments compared to $14.9 million in net losses in the prior year. Net profit margin was 15.9% in 2023 compared to 13.7% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $916.9 million and $911.9 million for 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 54.6% in 2023 from 53.4% in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $663.2 million in 2023 compared to $738.0 million in 2022. The decrease was driven by higher income tax and interest payments along with unfavorable changes in the timing of working capital balances compared to the prior year, partially offset by an increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Capital expenditures for 2023 totaled $371.0 million compared to $414.1 million for 2022. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for 2023 was $545.9 million compared to $497.8 million in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $190.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $215.2 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s debt balance was approximately $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company had $338.0 million of borrowings and $662.0 million available for borrowing under its Revolver as of December 31, 2023.

The Company paid $16.8 million in dividends to stockholders during the fourth quarter of 2023. During 2023, the Company paid $66.3 million in dividends and repurchased 141,551 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $99.6 million. The Company had $143.1 million of remaining share repurchase authorization as of December 31, 2023.

The Company repaid $50.0 million under its Revolver during the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing total repayments under the Revolver to $150.0 million during 2023. In February 2024, the Company repaid an additional $50.0 million under its Revolver.

The Company’s capital expenditures by category were as follows for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Customer premise equipment(1) $ 17,045 $ 24,070 $ 62,066 $ 101,252 Commercial(2) 11,181 9,328 38,893 34,282 Scalable infrastructure(3) 26,441 6,029 54,097 52,086 Line extensions(4) 17,943 19,269 51,466 52,839 Upgrade/rebuild(5) 13,521 24,675 60,898 87,284 Support capital(6) 29,469 23,472 103,608 86,352 Total $ 115,600 $ 106,843 $ 371,028 $ 414,095

_______________ (1) Customer premise equipment includes costs incurred at customer locations, including installation costs and customer premise equipment (e.g., modems and set-top boxes). (2) Commercial includes costs related to securing business services customers and PSUs, including small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers. (3) Scalable infrastructure includes costs not related to customer premise equipment to secure growth of new customers and PSUs or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (4) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (5) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including betterments. (6) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets due to technological and physical obsolescence (e.g., non-network equipment, land, buildings and vehicles) and capitalized internal labor costs not associated with customer installation activities.

Conference Call

Cable One will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call will be available via an audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-888-800-3155 (International: 1-646-307-1696) and using the access code 1202376. Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from February 22, 2024 until March 7, 2024 at ir.cableone.net.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Form 10-K”), which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section of the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors and others interested in more information about Cable One should consult the Company’s website, which is regularly updated with financial and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, severance and contract termination costs, (gain) loss on deferred compensation, acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, (gain) loss on sales of businesses, equity method investment (income) loss, other (income) expense and other unusual items, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and other unusual items, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company’s credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company’s non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are also significant performance measures that have been used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced Wi-Fi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company’s industry, business, strategy, acquisitions and strategic investments, dividend policy, financial results and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors, which are discussed in the 2023 Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC:

rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the Company’s markets;

recent and future changes in technology, and the Company’s ability to develop, deploy and operate new technologies, service offerings and customer service platforms;

the Company’s ability to continue to grow its residential data and business services revenues and customer base;

increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;

the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from vendors;

risks that the Company may fail to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Company’s purchase of the remaining interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC that the Company did not already own;

risks relating to existing or future acquisitions and strategic investments by the Company;

risks that the implementation of the Company’s new enterprise resource planning and billing systems disrupt business operations;

the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information systems;

the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions, including cyber-attacks;

the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property claims and litigation against the Company;

legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and other new requirements on the Company’s data services;

additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;

the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;

increases in pole attachment costs;

changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast carriage regulations;

changes in government subsidy programs;

the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;

the restrictions the terms of the Company’s indebtedness place on its business and corporate actions;

the possibility that interest rates will continue to rise, causing the Company’s obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;

risks associated with the Company’s convertible indebtedness;

the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;

provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could discourage takeovers and limit the judicial forum for certain disputes;

adverse economic conditions, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, changes in rates of inflation and the level of move activity in the housing sector;

pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have, and may in the future, disrupt the Company’s business and operations, which could materially affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;

lower demand for the Company’s residential data and business services products;

fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;

dilution from equity awards, convertible indebtedness and potential future convertible debt and stock issuances;

damage to the Company’s reputation or brand image;

the Company’s ability to retain key employees (whom the Company refers to as associates);

the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;

provisions in the Company’s charter that could limit the liabilities for directors; and

the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues Residential data $ 242,340 $ 237,247 $ 5,093 2.1 % Residential video 59,247 75,256 (16,009 ) (21.3 )% Residential voice 8,755 9,991 (1,236 ) (12.4 )% Business services 75,879 76,287 (408 ) (0.5 )% Other 25,594 26,734 (1,140 ) (4.3 )% Total Revenues 411,815 425,515 (13,700 ) (3.2 )% Costs and Expenses: Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 106,265 112,617 (6,352 ) (5.6 )% Selling, general and administrative 89,022 85,739 3,283 3.8 % Depreciation and amortization 87,305 86,898 407 0.5 % (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 1,994 1,584 410 25.9 % Total Costs and Expenses 284,586 286,838 (2,252 ) (0.8 )% Income from operations 127,229 138,677 (11,448 ) (8.3 )% Interest expense (42,381 ) (39,164 ) (3,217 ) 8.2 % Other income (expense), net 71,994 (122,873 ) 194,867 (158.6 )% Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss), net 156,842 (23,360 ) 180,202 NM Income tax provision 25,765 40,167 (14,402 ) (35.9 )% Income (loss) before equity method investment income (loss), net 131,077 (63,527 ) 194,604 NM Equity method investment income (loss), net (15,783 ) (13,683 ) (2,100 ) 15.3 % Net income (loss) $ 115,294 $ (77,210 ) $ 192,504 (249.3 )% Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic $ 20.56 $ (13.38 ) $ 33.94 NM Diluted $ 19.39 $ (13.38 ) $ 32.77 (244.9 )% Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 5,606,607 5,769,537 (162,930 ) (2.8 )% Diluted 6,025,092 5,769,537 255,555 4.4 % Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax $ (35,624 ) $ (4,475 ) $ (31,149 ) NM Comprehensive income (loss) $ 79,670 $ (81,685 ) $ 161,355 (197.5 )%

