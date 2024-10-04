C5 Capital Partners with Ukraine’s Brave1 Accelerator to Advance Ukraine’s Defense Innovation

WASHINGTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C5 Capital, a specialist venture capital firm based in Washington DC and London announces a strategic partnership with Brave1, Ukraine’s premier defense technology accelerator. This collaboration will support Ukraine’s innovative tech startups, accelerating the development and application of critical technologies for the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression.





Brave1 leads Ukraine’s defense innovation ecosystem. Since its launch, the accelerator has evaluated more than 2,600 cutting-edge defense-focused innovations. This remarkable achievement has established Ukraine as emerging global leader in defense technology and innovation.

C5 Capital’s partnership will provide investment capital and strategic expertise needed to help Ukrainian founders grow and scale their defense startups, whose innovations are already being tested and deployed in battlefield conditions.

“C5 Capital’s strategic partnership with Brave1 is focused on empowering Ukraine’s courageous founders, who are building innovative companies in defense of Ukraine and all of us. Today there is nothing more important than fighting with allies,” said Andre Pienaar, the Founder of C5 Capital.

“Ukraine is emerging as a global leader in defense innovation and a powerhouse of research and development. Its defense tech startups showcase a relentless drive born from defending their homeland. We intend to bring our expertise developing and investing in innovative technologies for national defense to support victory for Ukraine,” said Rear Admiral Michael Hewitt, Co-Founder and CEO of IP3.

Ukraine: The New Hub of Defense Innovation

The conflict in Ukraine has sparked a wave of technological breakthroughs, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems. Often referred to as the “algorithm war,” AI-driven tools have played a pivotal role in processing vast amounts of battlefield data, enabling Ukraine to respond faster and more effectively.

Brave1 plays a crucial role in fast-tracking the development and deployment of such technologies. By connecting startups with essential resources, the accelerator transforms concepts into operational systems at an accelerated pace.

The Need for Private Investment

Brave1 issued $7.5 million in grants for startups and aims to scale funding in 2024. Over the first two years of the war, Ukrainian startups have attracted more than $20M of global investment.

“Private investment is essential for sustaining innovation in defense technology,” said Natalia Kushnerska, Brave1 Project Lead. “Our partnership with C5 is a crucial step toward building a resilient and innovative ecosystem. The technologies developed in Ukraine today will define the future of global defense.”

For more information on this strategic alliance, please visit the full article and interview published by National Security News: Ukraine Boosts Military Innovation to Confront Russian Hostilities Independently.

About C5 Capital:

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space and energy security. C5’s investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with resilient founders that share in our mission to enhance national security and build a secure digital future. C5 Capital is based in Washington, DC and London. For more information, visit: www.C5Capital.com.

About Brave1:

Brave1 is a cluster for the defense tech development in Ukraine, established by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry for Strategic Industries, and the Ministry of Economy. For more information, visit: https://brave1.gov.ua/en/

