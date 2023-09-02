Home Business Wire C5 Capital and Partners Offer IronNet, Inc. Board Continued Financing to Enable...
Business Wire

C5 Capital and Partners Offer IronNet, Inc. Board Continued Financing to Enable the Restructuring of the Company

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C5 Capital, the specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security, and its partners provided the Board of IronNet, Inc. with a term sheet to fund the restructuring of the company.


In addition, C5 Capital funded IronNet, Inc. with $300,000.00 on August 29. On September 1, C5 Capital provided a $1M note for further bridge financing of the company. C5 Capital and its partners are the sole funders of IronNet, Inc. since January 2023. C5 Capital provided $15.176M of financing to IronNet, Inc. since January 2023.

C5 Capital and its partners are committed to continue to support IronNet, Inc. in its mission to provide collective security to the US and its key allies.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space and energy security. C5’s investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in our mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in London, Luxembourg and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Reine Opperman, reine.opperman@c5capital.com

Articoli correlati

Photos of Nintendo Live 2023 at Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center are Available on Business Wire’s Website

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--Photo 1 In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans of all ages line up for Nintendo...
Continua a leggere

TCL FreshIN Series AC Wins Global Product Technical Innovation Award during IFA 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AsiaDigitalGroup--TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, receives the Smart Air Purification...
Continua a leggere

SHARGE Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovations at IFA 2023, Showcasing Unparalleled Design and Advanced Tech

Business Wire Business Wire -
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned for captivating global audiences with its exceptional charging solutions, SHARGE is thrilled to announce its debut IFA...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php