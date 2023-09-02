C5 Capital and Partners Offer IronNet, Inc. Board Continued Financing to Enable the Restructuring of the Company

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C5 Capital, the specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security, and its partners provided the Board of IronNet, Inc. with a term sheet to fund the restructuring of the company.





In addition, C5 Capital funded IronNet, Inc. with $300,000.00 on August 29. On September 1, C5 Capital provided a $1M note for further bridge financing of the company. C5 Capital and its partners are the sole funders of IronNet, Inc. since January 2023. C5 Capital provided $15.176M of financing to IronNet, Inc. since January 2023.

C5 Capital and its partners are committed to continue to support IronNet, Inc. in its mission to provide collective security to the US and its key allies.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space and energy security. C5’s investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in our mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in London, Luxembourg and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Reine Opperman, reine.opperman@c5capital.com