C5 Acquisition Corporation Receives Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From the NYSE

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C5 Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CXAC) (the “Company”) announced that on August 23, 2023, as a result of its inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The NYSE notified the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company will have six months from August 21, 2023 to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards at any time prior to that date by filing its Form 10-Q. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company’s securities to trade for up to an additional six months, depending on the specific circumstances. The letter also notes that the NYSE may commence delisting proceedings at any time during the period that is available to complete the filing, if circumstances warrant.





As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023, the Form 10-Q could not be filed within the prescribed time period required for smaller reporting companies without unreasonable effort and expense, because the Company requires additional time to complete its financial statement preparation and review process. The Company continues to work diligently to complete and file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

About C5 Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or companies. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with any company in any industry, the Company intends to focus on businesses at the leading edge of national security innovation in three key sectors: Space, Cybersecurity and Energy Transition.

